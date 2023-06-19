Ocean Spray No Added Sugar Cranberry Juice 1L

Cranberry Juice Drink with Sweeteners To find out more, please visit: oceanspray.co.uk 100% of our profits go back to our farmers

No added sugar!† †Contains naturally occurring sugars. High in vitamin C antioxidant* *The 24mg of vitamin C in 100ml of No Added Sugar Cranberry Juice Drink per day contributes to the protection of cells against oxidative stress, as part of a varied and balanced diet and healthy lifestyle. Expertly blended with whole milled cranberries from the ruby red skin to the seeds inside!

From our families to yours Caring for tiny and mighty cranberries since 1930

Pure-Pak® Classic

Made with Whole Cranberries Delicious Full-Bodied Flavour No Preservatives No Artificial Colours No Artificial Flavours

Pack size: 1L

No added sugar High in vitamin C antioxidant

Ingredients

Water, Cranberry Juice from Concentrate (24%), Milled Cranberry Purée (4%), Vitamin C, Natural Flavourings, Sweetener (Sucralose)

Number of uses

This carton contains approximately six 150ml servings

Net Contents

1l ℮

Preparation and Usage

Shake well before serving.

Additives