Ocean Spray No Added Sugar Cranberry Juice 1L

Ocean Spray No Added Sugar Cranberry Juice 1L

£2.30

£2.30/litre

Cranberry Juice Drink with SweetenersTo find out more, please visit: oceanspray.co.uk100% of our profits go back to our farmers
No added sugar!††Contains naturally occurring sugars.High in vitamin C antioxidant**The 24mg of vitamin C in 100ml of No Added Sugar Cranberry Juice Drink per day contributes to the protection of cells against oxidative stress, as part of a varied and balanced diet and healthy lifestyle.Expertly blended with whole milled cranberries from the ruby red skin to the seeds inside!
From our families to yoursCaring for tiny and mighty cranberries since 1930
Pure-Pak® Classic
Made with Whole CranberriesDelicious Full-Bodied FlavourNo PreservativesNo Artificial ColoursNo Artificial Flavours
Pack size: 1L
No added sugarHigh in vitamin C antioxidant

Ingredients

Water, Cranberry Juice from Concentrate (24%), Milled Cranberry Purée (4%), Vitamin C, Natural Flavourings, Sweetener (Sucralose)

Number of uses

This carton contains approximately six 150ml servings

Net Contents

1l ℮

Preparation and Usage

Shake well before serving.

Additives

Free From Artificial ColoursFree From Artificial FlavoursFree From PreservativesContains Sweeteners

