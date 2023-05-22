We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
New
Free Gluten Free Supergrain Hoops Organic & Vegan 300G

Free Gluten Free Supergrain Hoops Organic & Vegan 300G

5(1)
Write a review

£2.50

£0.83/100g

Vegan

Crunchy hoops made with buckwheat, oats, teff and quinoa.Visit freee-foods.co.uk and browse our award winning flour, pasta, cookies and oat bars.
Discover a world of nature's supergrains...Enjoyed by different cultures for centuries, supergrains like buckwheat, oats, teff and quinoa come together brilliantly in this toasted cereal to bring you a breakfast packed with flavours from around the world. Created from the tastiest organically grown ingredients, our Supergrain Hoops are made with care - making them an all-round super way to start your day.
My gluten free journey began in 1978 when I discovered how difficult it was to find suitable grains and foods for a gluten free diet. The distinctive attributes of alternative grains and their ability to create spectacular dishes is still my inspiration. With a Freee breakfast cereal in my cupboard, I'm ready for the day ahead. It's great starting my morning with a tasty, organic breakfast.ClareFounder. Freee
EU Organic - GB-ORG-05, EU/non EU agricultureSoil Association Organic - UK/non UK agricultureCrossed Grain Symbol - CUK-M-144, CUK-G-017Packaging material: HDPE bag, card box.
OrganicFree from Gluten & MilkTasty baked hoops made with delicious wholegrainsSource of FibreWith buckwheat, oats, teff & quinoaSuitable for vegansKosher - KLBD Parve
Pack size: 300G
Source of Fibre

Ingredients

Cereal Blend* (Brown Rice*, Buckwheat Flour*17%, Chickpea Flour*, Gluten Free Oat Flour*3%, Teff Flour*3%, Quinoa Flour*3%), Date Syrup*, Dried Rice Syrup*, Salt, *Organic produce

Allergy Information

For allergens see ingredient in bold.

Produce of

Made in the UK with EU & Non-EU rice

Number of uses

This pack contains approximately 10 servings

Net Contents

300g ℮

Preparation and Usage

TipsWhy not....- Serve with your favourite milk and top with fresh strawberries and blueberries- Mix with dried fruit and seeds for a mid-afternoon snack.- Try our Cereal Flakes, Corn Flakes, Chocolate Stars, Fruit & Fibre Flakes, Fibre Flakes and Porridge Oats.

View all Cereal

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here