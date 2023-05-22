Free Gluten Free Supergrain Hoops Organic & Vegan 300G

Crunchy hoops made with buckwheat, oats, teff and quinoa. Visit freee-foods.co.uk and browse our award winning flour, pasta, cookies and oat bars.

Discover a world of nature's supergrains... Enjoyed by different cultures for centuries, supergrains like buckwheat, oats, teff and quinoa come together brilliantly in this toasted cereal to bring you a breakfast packed with flavours from around the world. Created from the tastiest organically grown ingredients, our Supergrain Hoops are made with care - making them an all-round super way to start your day.

My gluten free journey began in 1978 when I discovered how difficult it was to find suitable grains and foods for a gluten free diet. The distinctive attributes of alternative grains and their ability to create spectacular dishes is still my inspiration. With a Freee breakfast cereal in my cupboard, I'm ready for the day ahead. It's great starting my morning with a tasty, organic breakfast. Clare Founder. Freee

EU Organic - GB-ORG-05, EU/non EU agriculture Soil Association Organic - UK/non UK agriculture Crossed Grain Symbol - CUK-M-144, CUK-G-017 Packaging material: HDPE bag, card box.

Organic Free from Gluten & Milk Tasty baked hoops made with delicious wholegrains Source of Fibre With buckwheat, oats, teff & quinoa Suitable for vegans Kosher - KLBD Parve

Pack size: 300G

Source of Fibre

Ingredients

Cereal Blend* (Brown Rice*, Buckwheat Flour*17%, Chickpea Flour*, Gluten Free Oat Flour*3%, Teff Flour*3%, Quinoa Flour*3%), Date Syrup*, Dried Rice Syrup*, Salt, *Organic produce

Allergy Information

For allergens see ingredient in bold.

Produce of

Made in the UK with EU & Non-EU rice

Number of uses

This pack contains approximately 10 servings

Net Contents

300g ℮

Preparation and Usage