Braun Body Mini Groomer Bs1000

Corrosive Environmentally damaging Irritant Explosive Flammable Oxidizing agent Compressed gas Health hazard Toxic

This appliance is suitable for use in a bath tub or shower. This appliance can be used by children aged from 8 years and above and persons with reduced physical, sensory or mental capabilities or lack of experience and knowledge if they have been given supervision or instruction concerning the safe use of the appliance and understand the hazards involved. Children shall not play with the appliance. Cleaning and user maintenance shall not be made by children without supervision.This appliance operates on one LR6 (AA) type battery (1.5 V). Do not recharge non-rechargeable batteries. Remove rechargeable batteries from the appliance before charging. Batteries may leak if empty or not used for a long time. Remove exhausted batteries in a timely manner and avoid skin contact whilst handling leaking batteries. Dispose of batteries safely. Do not short-circuit battery terminals.For hygienic reasons, the appliance should only be used by one person.Do not use the appliance on irritated skin.Do not use with a damaged trimmer head.