Wakefield Pinot Grigio 750Ml

Vinification Details

De-stemmed and fermented in stainless steel tanks.

History

Wakefield is a third generation family wine business and was founded in 1969 by Bill Taylor who was inspired by his love for the red wines of Bordeaux's Medoc region. He was drawn to South Australia's Clare Valley where his first 178 hectare vineyard was planted on the banks of the Wakefield River close to the village of Auburn. The vineyard was carefully chosen to benefit from red-brown loam over limestone soils Clare Valley's cool climate.

Regional Information