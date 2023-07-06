Squeaky Bean Cooking Chorizo Style Sausage 100G

Dry Cured Chorizo Style Made with PEA and Faba Bean Protein and Ancho Chilli.

Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Ready to Eat Source of Protein High Fibre Suitable for Vegans

Pack size: 100G

Source of Protein High Fibre

Sunflower Oil, Water, Stabilizers (Xanthan Gum, Sodium Alginate, Calcium Sulphate, Diphosphate), Pea Protein (7%), Faba Bean Protein (7%), Smoked Paprika, Flavourings, Ancho Chilli (2, 5%), Salt, Potato Starch, Vegetable Fibre (Potato, Citrus, Bamboo), Oregano, Garlic Powder, Garlic, Dextrose, Modified Vinegar, Filled in Vegan Casing (Stabilizers (Sodium Alginate, Konjac Gum, Guar Gum))

100g ℮

Enjoy hot or cold

White crystals may form on surface of the product. This is a natural phenomenon and is not detrimental to the quality of the product.

Sizzle first then add to your dish!

1. Heat 1tsp of sunflower oil in a frying pan over a medium / low heat.

2. Slice the chorizo sarta style to approx. 5mm coins.

3. Add your tasty coins to the frying pan.

4. Sizzle for 1 min, stirring throughout.

5. Add to your dish.