Squeaky Bean Cooking Chorizo Style Sausage 100G

Squeaky Bean Cooking Chorizo Style Sausage 100G

3(2)
£3.00

£3.00/100g

Vegan

Dry Cured Chorizo Style Made with PEA and Faba Bean Protein and Ancho Chilli.
Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
Ready to EatSource of ProteinHigh FibreSuitable for Vegans
Pack size: 100G
Source of ProteinHigh Fibre

Ingredients

Sunflower Oil, Water, Stabilizers (Xanthan Gum, Sodium Alginate, Calcium Sulphate, Diphosphate), Pea Protein (7%), Faba Bean Protein (7%), Smoked Paprika, Flavourings, Ancho Chilli (2, 5%), Salt, Potato Starch, Vegetable Fibre (Potato, Citrus, Bamboo), Oregano, Garlic Powder, Garlic, Dextrose, Modified Vinegar, Filled in Vegan Casing (Stabilizers (Sodium Alginate, Konjac Gum, Guar Gum))

Net Contents

100g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Enjoy hot or coldWhite crystals may form on surface of the product. This is a natural phenomenon and is not detrimental to the quality of the product.Sizzle first then add to your dish!1. Heat 1tsp of sunflower oil in a frying pan over a medium / low heat.2. Slice the chorizo sarta style to approx. 5mm coins.3. Add your tasty coins to the frying pan.4. Sizzle for 1 min, stirring throughout.5. Add to your dish.

