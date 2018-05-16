We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

New

Spitfire Amber Ale 500Ml

No ratings yetWrite a review
Spitfire Amber Ale 500Ml
£1.35
£NaN/null

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Beer
  • 10¢ Refund at collection depots/points in participating state/territory of purchase.
  • Kentish Ale Amber / Toffee & Spice aromas
  • Hoppy, bitter finish
  • Crystal & Ale Malts / Kentish hops

By Appointment to: His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales Supplier of Specialist Orders Shepherd Neame Ltd, Kent

  • Kentish Ale with Substance and Character
  • The Bottle of Britain
  • Britain's Oldest Brewer
  • Pack size: 500ML

Information

Ingredients

Water, Malted Barley, Glucose Syrup, Hops

Allergy Information

  • For allergens including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients highlighted

Alcohol Units

2.1

ABV

4.2% vol

Alcohol Type

Beer

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Best before end: See neck of bottle

Name and address

  • Brewed & bottled by:
  • Shepherd Neame Ltd,
  • Faversham,
  • Kent,
  • ME13 7AX,
  • England.

Importer address

  • Pinnacle Drinks,
  • 26 Waterloo Street,
  • Surry Hills,
  • NSW 2010,
  • Australia.
  • Servaali Oy,

Return to

  • www.spitfireale.co.uk
  • Phoenix Drinks,
  • 100 Shore Road,
  • BT38 8UE.

Net Contents

500ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100ml
Energy144kJ/35 kcal
View all Beer - Real Ale & Bitter

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Empty Basket

Products you add to your basket will appear here