Spitfire Amber Ale 500Ml
Product Description
- Beer
- 10¢ Refund at collection depots/points in participating state/territory of purchase.
- Kentish Ale Amber / Toffee & Spice aromas
- Hoppy, bitter finish
- Crystal & Ale Malts / Kentish hops
By Appointment to: His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales Supplier of Specialist Orders Shepherd Neame Ltd, Kent
- Kentish Ale with Substance and Character
- The Bottle of Britain
- Britain's Oldest Brewer
- Pack size: 500ML
Information
Ingredients
Water, Malted Barley, Glucose Syrup, Hops
Allergy Information
- For allergens including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients highlighted
Alcohol Units
2.1
ABV
4.2% vol
Alcohol Type
Beer
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage
Best before end: See neck of bottle
Name and address
- Brewed & bottled by:
- Shepherd Neame Ltd,
- Faversham,
- Kent,
- ME13 7AX,
- England.
Importer address
- Pinnacle Drinks,
- 26 Waterloo Street,
- Surry Hills,
- NSW 2010,
- Australia.
- Servaali Oy,
Return to
- www.spitfireale.co.uk
- Phoenix Drinks,
- 100 Shore Road,
- BT38 8UE.
Net Contents
500ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100ml
|Energy
|144kJ/35 kcal
