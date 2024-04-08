We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Finest Jumbo Bbq Asparagus

£4.00

£4.00/each

Guideline Daily Amounts

Per 80g
Energy
95kJ
23kcal
1%of the reference intake
Fat
0.5g

low

1%of the reference intake
Saturates
<0.1g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Sugars
1.5g

low

2%of the reference intake
Salt
<0.01g

low

<1%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 119kJ / 28kcal

Asparagus
Great for the BarbecueExpertly grown thicker spears are perfect for the BBQ

Ingredients

Asparagus

Produce of

Produce of United Kingdom

Number of uses

2 Servings

Net Contents

400g

Preparation and Usage

 

Cooking Warnings: All appliances vary these are guidelines only. 

Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024

