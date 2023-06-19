We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

The Spice Tailor Malaysian Laksa Curry 275G

The Spice Tailor Malaysian Laksa Curry 275G

Vegetarian

The Spice Tailor Malaysian Laksa Curry 275g For detailed instructions, vegan options, recipe suggestions & videos visit: THESPICETAILOR.com
This world famous curry is much loved for a reason. The flavours are deep, rounded and fragrant and work so well with so many ingredients, noodles or not! Making a delicious laksa has never been easier!Spice RoutesA cuisine is a complex tapestry of people, geography and history. Early travellers influenced Far Eastern food with their introduction of spices, chillies and curries. New dishes were created and old ones evolved to give us delicious new favourites. At The Spice Tailor, we journeyed down these old spice routes to explore more spiced dishes and are really proud to introduce you to our delicious authentic range of curries.This pack contains a pouch of spices and aromatics, a smaller pouch with our spice pastes and a larger one with a coconut sauce.The Spice MixWhole red chilli for clean heatKaffir lime leaves for a hint of citrus
A delicious, warming spiced coconut curryChilli ratings - medium - 2No nastiesNo Artificial Preservatives, Colourings or Flavourings!Suitable for vegetarians
Pack size: 275G

Ingredients

Coconut Milk (41%), Water, Lemongrass, Desiccated Coconut, Cashew Nuts, Sugar, Turmeric Root (2.7%), Galangal Root, Sunflower Oil, Salt, Spices, Garlic, Rice Flour, Ginger, Red Chillies, Soy Sauce [Water, Soybeans, Wheat, Salt], Tamarind, Kaffir Lime Leaves, Onion Powder

Allergy Information

May contain Milk, Mustard, Nuts, Sesame, Peanuts, Celery & Sulphites. For allergens see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Produced and Packed in India. Non UK coconut milk

Number of uses

2-3 Servings

Net Contents

275g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Three Simple StepsSometimes the coconut milk separates, do not let this worry you!1. Heat 1 tbsp oil in a pan for 20 seconds. Fry the spices (use the chilli for optional extra heat)2. Add your fresh ingredients and stir fry for 3-4 minutes, add the Laksa paste and cook for another minute3. Stir in the coconut milk, kaffir lime leaves and simmer for 3-4 minutes or until the meat or veg is cooked to your likingNot Suitable for Microwave Use.Tailor to Taste- The most authentic laksas are cooked with seafood into a soupy curry and served on a bed of noodles with optional additions of tofu puffs, beansprouts and boiled egg halves and garnished with herbs- Go veggie and make with seasonal vegetables, tofu puffs, firm tofu, tempeh or seitan- Try a chicken curry laksa and serve with coconut rice for a new take on this delicious curry

Additives

Free From Artificial ColoursFree From Artificial FlavoursFree From Artificial Preservatives

