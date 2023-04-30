We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
Tesco Herb Infused Ham 120G

Tesco Herb Infused Ham 120G

No ratings yet
Write a review

£2.75

£2.29/100g

Guideline Daily Amounts

One slice
Energy
96kJ
23kcal
1%of the reference intake
Fat
0.5g

low

1%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.2g

low

1%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.2g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.33g

high

6%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 481kJ / 114kcal

Sliced, cured and cooked formed ham made from selected cuts of pork leg meat and mixed herbs.
British pork marinated and cooked with herbs 6 Slices
Pack size: 120G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Pork, Salt, Demerara Sugar, Stabilisers (Potassium Triphosphate, Pentasodium Triphosphate), Herbs [Sage, Parsley], Black Pepper, Garlic, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Preservative (Sodium Nitrite), Rapeseed Oil.

Legal information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere

Number of uses

6 Servings

Net Contents

120g e

View all Ham Slices

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here