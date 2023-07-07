We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
image 1 of Finish Ultimate Plus All in One Lemon 52 Dishwasher Tablets 634.4g
image 1 of Finish Ultimate Plus All in One Lemon 52 Dishwasher Tablets 634.4gimage 2 of Finish Ultimate Plus All in One Lemon 52 Dishwasher Tablets 634.4gimage 3 of Finish Ultimate Plus All in One Lemon 52 Dishwasher Tablets 634.4gimage 4 of Finish Ultimate Plus All in One Lemon 52 Dishwasher Tablets 634.4g

Finish Ultimate Plus All in One Lemon 52 Dishwasher Tablets 634.4g

4.8(111)
Write a review

£11.50

£18.13/kg

Finish Ultimate Plus All in One Lemon 52 Dishwasher Tablets 634.4g
Finish Ultimate Plus All in 1 Lemon Sparkle Dishwashing Tablets, for unbeatable1 clean and diamond shine 1st time, every time. It’s our first ever tablet with CYCLESYNC TM technology, which releases the right ingredient3 to act at the right time.
UNBEATABLE CLEAN1: Let your dishwasher and the powerful Finish Ultimate Plus formula take care of your dirty dishes with its unbeatable clean1 without pre-rinsing2.CYCLE SYNC™4 ACTIONS THROUGHOUT THE CYCLE: Its advanced chemistry tackles even burnt-on stains without pre-rinsing, delivering 4 actions throughout the wash cycle.PROTECT YOUR GLASSWARE: The tabs protect and care for your glassware and cutlery, maintaining their shine wash after wash. Our revolutionary performance with 15% less chemical weight than Finish’s tra
Pack size: 634.4G

Ingredients

Ingredients: www.rbeuroinfo.com 15 - <30 % oxygen-based bleaching agents, 5 - <15 % non-ionic surfactants, polycarboxylates, phosphonates. Contains enzymes (Subtilisin, Amylase). Contains perfumes (limonene, geraniol)

Preparation and Usage

Usage: 1. Use with dry hands. 2. Do not tear apart stuck tabs. 3. Do not unwrap or break. Dissolves completely in the wash. 4. Place one tab per wash in the DRY dispenser. 5. Do not place in cutlery basket. 6. For best results use eco/auto cycles. WRAPPER-FREE, WITH BIODEGRADEABLE, 100% WATER-SOLUBLE FILM The built-in salt function is effective in soft/medium & hard water up to 26°e/21°dH. If your water is harder, performance can be improved by adding Finish Salt. To protect the quality of the Ultimate plus tabs, always reseal the pack after use and store away from heat and moisture. Finish Rinse Aid is recommended for best drying results.

View all Dishwasher Tablets & Powder

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here