Capsicana The Ultimate Refried Pinto Beans 200G
Product Description
- Pinto Beans in a Chipotle Sauce.
- I discovered chillies are more than just heat and when matched with the right herbs create incredibly delicious flavours. I hope you enjoy our twist on this delicious refried bean dish - let me know your thoughts; ben@capsicana.co.uk
- Thanks!
- Ben
- For recipe ideas & news, join the adventure... capsicana.co.uk
- Our twist on the classic refried beans made with pinto beans, garlic & cumin
- We use the classic pinto bean in this authentic refried beans recipe from Northern Mexico. Did you know they're called refried beans by mistranslation? The actual translation of 'frijoles refritos' (pronounced free'ol'es re'free'tos) should be well fried beans! We think they're delicious whatever they're called!
- Chilli rating - mild medium - 2
- Great in fajitas & burritos, on nachos, or as a delicious side dish
- Serves 2 in 90 secs
- High in protein
- Source of fibre
- Made with non-GM ingredients
- Suitable for Vegetarians
- Pack size: 200G
Information
Ingredients
Cooked Pinto Beans (Water, Pinto Beans) (95%), Chipotle Paste (Sugar, Molasses, Tomato Puree, Concentrated Red Pepper Juice, Water, Salt, Onion, Chipotle Chilli, Smoked Paprika, Jalapeno, White Wine Vinegar, Garlic), Salt, Dried Garlic (0.33%), Oregano, White Wine Vinegar, Cumin (0.15%), Thickener: Guar Gum
Allergy Information
- Allergens in bold
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened keep in a fridge and use within 3 days.
Produce of
Produced in the UK
Number of uses
2 Servings
Additives
- Free From Genetically Modified Ingredients
Name and address
- Capsicana Ltd.,
- 109 Bancroft,
- Hitchin,
- SG5 1NB,
- UK.
Return to
Net Contents
200g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy
|397kJ/94kcal
|Fat
|0.6g
|of with saturates
|0.1g
|Carbohydrates
|13.9g
|of which sugars
|6.2g
|Protein
|7.0g
|Dietary Fibre
|3.2g
|Salt
|0.72g
