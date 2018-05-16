We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Capsicana The Ultimate Refried Pinto Beans 200G

image 1 of Capsicana The Ultimate Refried Pinto Beans 200G
£2.45
£1.22/100g

Product Description

  • Pinto Beans in a Chipotle Sauce.
  • I discovered chillies are more than just heat and when matched with the right herbs create incredibly delicious flavours. I hope you enjoy our twist on this delicious refried bean dish - let me know your thoughts; ben@capsicana.co.uk
  • Thanks!
  • Ben
  • For recipe ideas & news, join the adventure... capsicana.co.uk
  • Our twist on the classic refried beans made with pinto beans, garlic & cumin
  • We use the classic pinto bean in this authentic refried beans recipe from Northern Mexico. Did you know they're called refried beans by mistranslation? The actual translation of 'frijoles refritos' (pronounced free'ol'es re'free'tos) should be well fried beans! We think they're delicious whatever they're called!
  • Chilli rating - mild medium - 2
  • Great in fajitas & burritos, on nachos, or as a delicious side dish
  • Serves 2 in 90 secs
  • High in protein
  • Source of fibre
  • Made with non-GM ingredients
  • Suitable for Vegetarians
  • Pack size: 200G
  • High in protein
  • Source of fibre

Information

Ingredients

Cooked Pinto Beans (Water, Pinto Beans) (95%), Chipotle Paste (Sugar, Molasses, Tomato Puree, Concentrated Red Pepper Juice, Water, Salt, Onion, Chipotle Chilli, Smoked Paprika, Jalapeno, White Wine Vinegar, Garlic), Salt, Dried Garlic (0.33%), Oregano, White Wine Vinegar, Cumin (0.15%), Thickener: Guar Gum

Allergy Information

  • Allergens in bold

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened keep in a fridge and use within 3 days.

Produce of

Produced in the UK

Number of uses

2 Servings

Additives

  • Free From Genetically Modified Ingredients

Name and address

  • Capsicana Ltd.,
  • 109 Bancroft,
  • Hitchin,
  • SG5 1NB,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Capsicana Ltd.,
  • 109 Bancroft,
  • Hitchin,
  • SG5 1NB,
  • UK.

Net Contents

200g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy397kJ/94kcal
Fat0.6g
of with saturates0.1g
Carbohydrates13.9g
of which sugars6.2g
Protein7.0g
Dietary Fibre3.2g
Salt0.72g
