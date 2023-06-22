Scratch Vietnamese Chicken Noodles 380G

Flat rice noodles, shredded chicken breast & mixed vegetables. Served with pink pickled ginger, a Vietnamese flavour sauce, red chilli and peanuts. A varied and balanced diet combined with adequate exercise is the basis of a healthy lifestyle.

Immunity: This meal is high in zinc, which contributes to normal function of the immune system.

Sleeve, tray & lid: 100% recyclable

Enjoy hot 2/5 a day High in protein Under 400 calories Fortified with zinc

Pack size: 380KG

Zinc, which contributes to normal function of the immune system

High in protein

Ingredients

Cooked Flat Rice Noodles (27%) (Water, Rice Noodle (Rice, Tapioca Starch)), Vietnamese Sauce (18%) (Water, Low Sodium Soy Sauce (Water, Soya Beans, Wheat, Salt, Spirit Vinegar, Alcohol, Sugar), Brown Sugar, Ginger, Fish Sauce (Anchovy Extract (Fish), Salt, Sugar), Rapeseed Oil, Tapioca Starch, Garlic, Lemongrass, Lime Juice (Sulphites), Tamarind Concentrate, Mint, Basil, Anise Seeds), Carrots (16%), Cooked Chicken (13%)(Chicken, Salt), Cabbage (7.9%), Red Peppers (7.9%), Peanuts (4%), Spring Onion (2.6%), Pickled Ginger (2.6%) (contains Sulphites), Red Chilli, Inulin Fibre, Added Vitamins & Minerals: Zinc, Niacin (Vitamin B3)

Allergy Information

May also contain Nuts. Produced in a factory which also handles Sesame. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in Bold.

Produce of

Produced in the UK

Number of uses

1 Servings

Net Contents

380g ℮