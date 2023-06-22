We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
Scratch Vietnamese Chicken Noodles 380G

Scratch Vietnamese Chicken Noodles 380G

2(1)
Write a review

£4.00

£0.01/kg

Flat rice noodles, shredded chicken breast & mixed vegetables. Served with pink pickled ginger, a Vietnamese flavour sauce, red chilli and peanuts.A varied and balanced diet combined with adequate exercise is the basis of a healthy lifestyle.
Immunity: This meal is high in zinc, which contributes to normal function of the immune system.
Sleeve, tray & lid: 100% recyclable
Enjoy hot2/5 a dayHigh in proteinUnder 400 caloriesFortified with zinc
Pack size: 380KG
Zinc, which contributes to normal function of the immune system
High in protein

Ingredients

Cooked Flat Rice Noodles (27%) (Water, Rice Noodle (Rice, Tapioca Starch)), Vietnamese Sauce (18%) (Water, Low Sodium Soy Sauce (Water, Soya Beans, Wheat, Salt, Spirit Vinegar, Alcohol, Sugar), Brown Sugar, Ginger, Fish Sauce (Anchovy Extract (Fish), Salt, Sugar), Rapeseed Oil, Tapioca Starch, Garlic, Lemongrass, Lime Juice (Sulphites), Tamarind Concentrate, Mint, Basil, Anise Seeds), Carrots (16%), Cooked Chicken (13%)(Chicken, Salt), Cabbage (7.9%), Red Peppers (7.9%), Peanuts (4%), Spring Onion (2.6%), Pickled Ginger (2.6%) (contains Sulphites), Red Chilli, Inulin Fibre, Added Vitamins & Minerals: Zinc, Niacin (Vitamin B3)

Allergy Information

May also contain Nuts. Produced in a factory which also handles Sesame. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in Bold.

Produce of

Produced in the UK

Number of uses

1 Servings

Net Contents

380g ℮

View all Healthier & Low Calorie Ready Meals

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here