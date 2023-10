Fussy Deodorant Refill Wide Eyed 40g Trustpilot score correct at time of printing.

As seen on Dragons' Den, Fussy's natural deodorant refills are proven to keep you smelling fresh for over 24 hours and are packed full of premium natural ingredients that care for your skin as well as the planet. Not only that but they are plastic-free and home compostable, so once you're done with them simply put in your garden or the bin. Saving the planet never smelt so good. PLASTIC-FREE REFILL - Fussy makes it super simply to refill. One deodorant refill will last between 4-8 weeks with daily application. 100% NATURAL - Contains only natural ingredients. No aluminium, parabens or sulfates. It is 100% vegan and cruelty-free; and it won’t leave white marks or staining. OVER 24HR PROTECTION - Unique probiotic deodorant is scientifically proven to neutralise odour-causing bacteria whilst soothing and moisturising your skin. FRESH CITRUS SCENT – A beautifully refined citrus scent with Mandarin Peel, Grapefruit and Black Pepper. Using only pure essential oils, it will keep you smelling fresh all day. THOUSANDS OF FIVE STAR REVIEWS - Fussy has thousands of five star reviews and is currently the UK's Top Rated natural deodorant on Trustpilot.

Hey good smelling, we're Fussy... About everything in our mission to bring you fresh-smelling-planet-friendly-armpits. Our natural refillable deodorant comes with plastic free refills and a science-backed probiotic formula that is outrageously effective. So now you can say no to BO and yes to saving the planet.

No Aluminium No Parabens No Nasties Natural 24 Hour Freshness With: Mandarin, grapefruit & black pepper Cruelty Free International Suitable for vegans

Pack size: 40G

Ingredients

Gaprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Tapioca Starch, Cocos Nucifera (Coconut) Oil, Helianthus Annuus Seed Cera (Sunflower Wax), Sodium Bicarbonate, Magnesium Hydroxide, Butyrospermum Parkii (Shea) Butter, Maltodextrin, Lactobacillus Ferment, Parfum (Fragrance): Limonene, Linalool, Eugenol, Citral, Geraniol, Farnesol

Net Contents

40g ℮

