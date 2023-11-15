Cushelle Original Tubeless Twice as Long Toilet Tissue 8 Rolls

Cushelle Orig Tubeless Twice As Long 8 Pack
Cushelle Original Tubeless toilet roll. No tube, just more irressistibly soft paper. With twice the amount of sheets as our standard toilet roll, 6 equals 12 regular rolls so if it seems to be lasting longer than normal that's because it is!
Introducing new Cushelle Original Tubeless toilet rolls. No tube, just more irresistibly soft paper^. We've ditched the cardboard tube & instead packed more sheets of the irresistibly soft Cushelle toilet paper you love onto every roll; which means if it seems to be lasting longer than normal, that's because it is!We’ve also introduced CO2 reduced packaging*, due to the use of recycled plastics, and our plastic packaging can be recycled in stores**^Cushelle Original Tubeless 360 sheets versus Cushelle Original Standard 180 sheets.*CO2 Reduced: Carbon footprint reduction of the packaging due to use of recycled plastics vs. our previous packaging made with virgin fossil based plastics, based on Life Cycle Assessments conducted by Essity and verified by third party.**In the UK, please check on recyclemenow.com for your nearest collection point. In Ireland, this packaging can be recycled with your household recycling collection.
2ply tissueAverage 360 sheets per rollAverage sheet size 118mm x 104.5mmAvailable in 6r = 12rAverage roll length 42.48mAvailable in 6r = 12r, and 12r = 24r*CO2 Reduced: Carbon footprint reduction of the packaging due to use of recycled plastics vs our previous packaging made with virgin fossil based plastics, based on Life Cycle Assessments conducted by Essity and verified by third party.**In the UK, please check on recyclemenow.com for your nearest collection pointIn Ireland, this packaging can be recycled with your household recycling collection.***Compared to Cushelle Original equivalent product.^Twice as many sheets as our Cushelle Original roll
Pack size: 2880SHT
Produce of
United Kingdom
Net Contents
8 x Toilet Rolls