Cushelle Original Tubeless Twice as Long Toilet Tissue 8 Rolls

Cushelle Orig Tubeless Twice As Long 8 Pack

Cushelle Original Tubeless toilet roll. No tube, just more irressistibly soft paper. With twice the amount of sheets as our standard toilet roll, 6 equals 12 regular rolls so if it seems to be lasting longer than normal that's because it is!

Introducing new Cushelle Original Tubeless toilet rolls. No tube, just more irresistibly soft paper^. We've ditched the cardboard tube & instead packed more sheets of the irresistibly soft Cushelle toilet paper you love onto every roll; which means if it seems to be lasting longer than normal, that's because it is! We’ve also introduced CO2 reduced packaging*, due to the use of recycled plastics, and our plastic packaging can be recycled in stores** ^Cushelle Original Tubeless 360 sheets versus Cushelle Original Standard 180 sheets. *CO2 Reduced: Carbon footprint reduction of the packaging due to use of recycled plastics vs. our previous packaging made with virgin fossil based plastics, based on Life Cycle Assessments conducted by Essity and verified by third party. **In the UK, please check on recyclemenow.com for your nearest collection point. In Ireland, this packaging can be recycled with your household recycling collection.

2ply tissue Average 360 sheets per roll Average sheet size 118mm x 104.5mm Available in 6r = 12r Average roll length 42.48m Available in 6r = 12r, and 12r = 24r *CO2 Reduced: Carbon footprint reduction of the packaging due to use of recycled plastics vs our previous packaging made with virgin fossil based plastics, based on Life Cycle Assessments conducted by Essity and verified by third party. **In the UK, please check on recyclemenow.com for your nearest collection point In Ireland, this packaging can be recycled with your household recycling collection. ***Compared to Cushelle Original equivalent product. ^Twice as many sheets as our Cushelle Original roll

Pack size: 2880SHT

Produce of

United Kingdom

Net Contents

8 x Toilet Rolls