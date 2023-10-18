We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
image 1 of Beldray Water Saving Shower Head
image 1 of Beldray Water Saving Shower Headimage 2 of Beldray Water Saving Shower Head

Beldray Water Saving Shower Head

No ratings yet
Write a review

£8.00

£8.00/each

Beldray Water Saving Shower Head
This Beldray shower head is the perfect addition to any shower area. It helps you save water and reduces your water consumption, while featuring a stylish chrome finish that adds a modern touch to your bathroom. This shower head is designed to fit most shower types and comes with all the necessary fittings included, for a quick and easy installation. It has an easy-to-clean design and offers a spray function, ensuring that you have an enjoyable and invigorating showering experience.
1 x Beldray Water Saving Shower Head
Using this shower head can reduce your water use by up 35% based on using the shower head with and without the water saving device.The shower head is easy to clean to keep wet spaces sanitary and offers a single spray option for simplicity and ease of use.With the necessary fittings included in the box, this shower head can be quickly added to any home to complete your shower room.

View all Bathroom Accessories

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here