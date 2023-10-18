Beldray Water Saving Shower Head

This Beldray shower head is the perfect addition to any shower area. It helps you save water and reduces your water consumption, while featuring a stylish chrome finish that adds a modern touch to your bathroom. This shower head is designed to fit most shower types and comes with all the necessary fittings included, for a quick and easy installation. It has an easy-to-clean design and offers a spray function, ensuring that you have an enjoyable and invigorating showering experience.

1 x Beldray Water Saving Shower Head