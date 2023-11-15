We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Batiste Leave-In Dry Conditioner Tropical 100Ml

4.4(167)
£4.60

£4.60/100ml

Vegan

BATISTE LEAVE-IN DRY CONDITIONER TROPICAL 100ML No Rinse, Saves Water**spacing out wet washes compared to rinse out conditioner
Tired of dry, dull, knotty hair between washes? Look no further! This lightweight foam formula is specially designed to be applied to hair when dry. The formula absorbs quickly, detangling lengths and transforming the ends of hair, leaving a soft, smooth feel and glossy shine on non-wash days. Hair will be looking, feeling and smelling wow from top to bottom!
Pssst... Did You Know?For wowza hair pair with your matching dry shampoo
Batiste is a trademark of Church & Dwight Co., Inc.
Instant Hair RefreshExotic coconut, contains aloe veraSoft, Shiny, Detangled HairApply to Lengths of Dry HairCoconutty & exotic fragranceNo mess or visible residueQuickly absorbedNon-greasy formulaFor all hair typesEasy to applyVegan friendly
Pack size: 100ML

Ingredients

Aqua, Butane, Alcohol Denat., Isobutane, PEG-8 Dimethicone, Propane, Glycerin, Cocoamidopropyl Betaine, Distarch Phosphate, Phenoxyethanol, Parfum (Fragrance), Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Powder, Maltodextrin, Coumarin, Limonene

Net Contents

100ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

4 Steps to Healthy-Looking Hair1 Shake for a few seconds to wake the magic2 Squeeze a small amount into hand and rub between palms to activate the formula3 Run your hands through lengths and ends of dry hair4 Treat your thirsty locks as many times as required. Style and away you go!

