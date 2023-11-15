BATISTE LEAVE-IN DRY CONDITIONER TROPICAL 100ML No Rinse, Saves Water* *spacing out wet washes compared to rinse out conditioner

Tired of dry, dull, knotty hair between washes? Look no further! This lightweight foam formula is specially designed to be applied to hair when dry. The formula absorbs quickly, detangling lengths and transforming the ends of hair, leaving a soft, smooth feel and glossy shine on non-wash days. Hair will be looking, feeling and smelling wow from top to bottom!

Pssst... Did You Know? For wowza hair pair with your matching dry shampoo

Batiste is a trademark of Church & Dwight Co., Inc.

Instant Hair Refresh Exotic coconut, contains aloe vera Soft, Shiny, Detangled Hair Apply to Lengths of Dry Hair Coconutty & exotic fragrance No mess or visible residue Quickly absorbed Non-greasy formula For all hair types Easy to apply Vegan friendly

Pack size: 100ML

Ingredients

Aqua, Butane, Alcohol Denat., Isobutane, PEG-8 Dimethicone, Propane, Glycerin, Cocoamidopropyl Betaine, Distarch Phosphate, Phenoxyethanol, Parfum (Fragrance), Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Powder, Maltodextrin, Coumarin, Limonene

Net Contents

100ml ℮

Preparation and Usage