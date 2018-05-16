New
Future Farm Plant-Based Future Tvna 150G
Product Description
- Plant-Based Flakes Made from Soy, Pea and Chickpea
- Future Farm™ is a Revolutionary Foodtech Company;
- Fast Company
- World Changing Ideas 2020
- Rich in Omega 3
- Ready to Eat
- Plant Based
- Revolutionary Plant-Based Tuna for All Tuna Lovers
- Plant-Based Tuna Flakes
- No Fishing
- No Gluten
- Non GMO
- Suitable for Vegans
- Pack size: 150G
- Rich in Omega 3
Information
Ingredients
Water, Plant Protein Blend (17% Soy Protein Concentrate, 1% Pea Protein Concentrate, 1% Chickpea Flour), Olive Oil, Natural Flavouring, Salt, Radish Powder, Microalgae Oil Schizochytrium Sp with DHA, Sugar, Onion, Acid (Ascorbic Acid)
Allergy Information
- Contains: Soya
Storage
Store in a cool, dry and well ventilated place. Once opened, keep refrigerated (5 °C) and use within 2 days.Best before: see bottom packaging.
Additives
- Free From Genetically Modified Ingredients
Name and address
- Produced for:
- Future Farm Plant-Based Food UK Ltd,
- 9 Perseverance Works,
- Kingsland Road,
- London,
- E2 8DD.
Return to
- Future Farm Plant-Based Food UK Ltd,
- 9 Perseverance Works,
- Kingsland Road,
- London,
- E2 8DD.
- hello@futurefarm.io
- futurefarm.io
Net Contents
150g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per: 100g
|%RI
|Energy
|871 kJ = 208 kcal
|10
|Fat
|12 g
|17
|of which saturates
|2,6 g
|13
|Carbohydrate
|8,9 g
|3
|of which sugars
|6,5 g
|7
|Fibre
|18 g
|-
|Protein
|15 g
|30
|Salt
|1 g
|17
|Omega 3
|183 mg
|-
|EPA
|8 mg
|-
|DHA
|175 mg
|-
|*%RI = Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2023
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.