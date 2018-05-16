We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

New

Future Farm Plant-Based Future Tvna 150G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Future Farm Plant-Based Future Tvna 150G
£2.50
£16.67/kg

Product Description

  • Plant-Based Flakes Made from Soy, Pea and Chickpea
  • Future Farm™ is a Revolutionary Foodtech Company;
  • Fast Company
  • World Changing Ideas 2020
  • Rich in Omega 3
  • Ready to Eat
  • Plant Based
  • Revolutionary Plant-Based Tuna for All Tuna Lovers
  • Plant-Based Tuna Flakes
  • No Fishing
  • No Gluten
  • Non GMO
  • Suitable for Vegans
  • Pack size: 150G
  • Rich in Omega 3

Information

Ingredients

Water, Plant Protein Blend (17% Soy Protein Concentrate, 1% Pea Protein Concentrate, 1% Chickpea Flour), Olive Oil, Natural Flavouring, Salt, Radish Powder, Microalgae Oil Schizochytrium Sp with DHA, Sugar, Onion, Acid (Ascorbic Acid)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Soya

Storage

Store in a cool, dry and well ventilated place. Once opened, keep refrigerated (5 °C) and use within 2 days.Best before: see bottom packaging.

Additives

  • Free From Genetically Modified Ingredients

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Future Farm Plant-Based Food UK Ltd,
  • 9 Perseverance Works,
  • Kingsland Road,
  • London,
  • E2 8DD.

Return to

  • Future Farm Plant-Based Food UK Ltd,
  • 9 Perseverance Works,
  • Kingsland Road,
  • London,
  • E2 8DD.
  • hello@futurefarm.io
  • futurefarm.io

Net Contents

150g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer: 100g%RI
Energy871 kJ = 208 kcal10
Fat12 g17
of which saturates2,6 g13
Carbohydrate8,9 g3
of which sugars6,5 g7
Fibre18 g-
Protein15 g30
Salt1 g17
Omega 3183 mg-
EPA 8 mg-
DHA175 mg-
*%RI = Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)--
View all Kebabs, Strips & Pieces

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Empty Basket

Products you add to your basket will appear here