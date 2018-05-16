New
Sharwood's Japanese Katsu Curry Sauce 415G
Per 1/4 jar portion (104g) as sold
- Energy
- 281kJ
-
- 68kcal
- 3%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g as sold
Product Description
- A Japanese style katsu curry with coconut, apple and soya.
- Sharwood's trade marks, designs and logos appearing on this pack are owned by the Premier Foods Group.
- Chilli rating - 1
- No Artificial Colours
- Pack size: 415G
Information
Ingredients
Water, Onion Purée, Tomatoes (9%), Coconut Milk (9%) (Coconut Milk, Water), Modified Maize Starch, Apple Purée (1.5%), Ginger Purée, Light Soy Sauce (1.5%) (Soy Extract (Water, Salt, Soya Beans, Wheat Flour (with added Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin)), Barley Malt Extract, Spirit Vinegar, Salt, Sugar), Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Desiccated Coconut, Ground Spices (1%), Garlic Purée, Concentrated Carrot Juice, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Chicken Stock (Chicken Bones, Water, Salt, Chicken Fat), Rice Vinegar, Chilli Powder, Garlic Powder, Onion Powder, Salt, Yeast Extract Powder
Allergy Information
- May also contain Sesame. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Best Before End: See CapStore in a cool dry place. Once opened refrigerate & use within 3 days.
Preparation and Usage
- Join an exciting East Asian taste adventure with our delicious Sharwood's Japanese katsu curry sauce.
- It's easy...
- 1: Cook 4 breaded Chicken fillets as per on pack instructions.
- 2: Simmer the Sharwood's Japanese Katsu sauce gently on the hob for 4-5 minutes until heated through.
- 3: Pour sauce over breaded chicken and serve with rice.
- Please ensure all food is thoroughly cooked and piping hot throughout before serving.
- Serves 4.
Number of uses
This jar contains approximately 4 portions
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
Name and address
- Freepost Premier Foods.
- Premier Foods ROI,
- PO Box 13008.
Return to
- For information call 0800 022 3390
- Or write to us at
- Freepost Premier Foods Consumer Relations.
- ROI - call 1800 93 2814
- Premier Foods ROI,
- PO Box 13008.
Net Contents
415g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g as sold
|Per 1/4 jar portion (104g) as sold
|Energy (kJ)
|270kJ
|281kJ
|Energy (kcal)
|65kcal
|68kcal
|Fat
|3.3g
|3.4g
|of which saturates
|2.0g
|2.1g
|Carbohydrate
|7.3g
|7.6g
|of which sugars
|2.9g
|3.0g
|Fibre
|0.9g
|0.9g
|Protein
|1.0g
|1.0g
|Salt
|0.42g
|0.44g
|This jar contains approximately 4 portions
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2023
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.