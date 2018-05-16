We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Sharwood's Japanese Katsu Curry Sauce 415G

Sharwood's Japanese Katsu Curry Sauce 415G
£2.80
£0.68/100g

Per 1/4 jar portion (104g) as sold

Energy
281kJ
68kcal
3%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g as sold

Product Description

  • A Japanese style katsu curry with coconut, apple and soya.
  • Sharwood's trade marks, designs and logos appearing on this pack are owned by the Premier Foods Group.
  • Chilli rating - 1
  • No Artificial Colours
  • Pack size: 415G

Information

Ingredients

Water, Onion Purée, Tomatoes (9%), Coconut Milk (9%) (Coconut Milk, Water), Modified Maize Starch, Apple Purée (1.5%), Ginger Purée, Light Soy Sauce (1.5%) (Soy Extract (Water, Salt, Soya Beans, Wheat Flour (with added Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin)), Barley Malt Extract, Spirit Vinegar, Salt, Sugar), Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Desiccated Coconut, Ground Spices (1%), Garlic Purée, Concentrated Carrot Juice, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Chicken Stock (Chicken Bones, Water, Salt, Chicken Fat), Rice Vinegar, Chilli Powder, Garlic Powder, Onion Powder, Salt, Yeast Extract Powder

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Sesame. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Best Before End: See CapStore in a cool dry place. Once opened refrigerate & use within 3 days.

Preparation and Usage

  • Join an exciting East Asian taste adventure with our delicious Sharwood's Japanese katsu curry sauce.
  • It's easy...
  • 1: Cook 4 breaded Chicken fillets as per on pack instructions.
  • 2: Simmer the Sharwood's Japanese Katsu sauce gently on the hob for 4-5 minutes until heated through.
  • 3: Pour sauce over breaded chicken and serve with rice.
  • Please ensure all food is thoroughly cooked and piping hot throughout before serving.
  • Serves 4.

Number of uses

This jar contains approximately 4 portions

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours

Name and address

  • Freepost Premier Foods.
  • Premier Foods ROI,
  • PO Box 13008.

Return to

  • For information call 0800 022 3390
  • Or write to us at
  • Freepost Premier Foods Consumer Relations.
  • ROI - call 1800 93 2814
  • Premier Foods ROI,
  • PO Box 13008.

Net Contents

415g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g as soldPer 1/4 jar portion (104g) as sold
Energy (kJ)270kJ281kJ
Energy (kcal)65kcal68kcal
Fat3.3g3.4g
of which saturates2.0g2.1g
Carbohydrate7.3g7.6g
of which sugars2.9g3.0g
Fibre0.9g0.9g
Protein1.0g1.0g
Salt0.42g0.44g
This jar contains approximately 4 portions--
View all Chinese & South East Asian

