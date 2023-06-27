We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Taste Shack Southern Fried Mini Fillets 305g

£3.35

£10.98/kg

Guideline Daily Amounts

1/2 of a pack
Energy
1382kJ
330kcal
17%of the reference intake
Fat
16.3g

medium

23%of the reference intake
Saturates
1.1g

low

6%of the reference intake
Sugars
1.0g

low

1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.95g

medium

16%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1016kJ / 243kcal

Chicken breast inner fillet pieces in a crispy breadcrumb coating.
Chicken breast fillet pieces in a crispy southern fried breadcrumb coating.
Pack size: 305G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Chicken Breast (66%), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Rapeseed Oil, Water, Maize Starch, Spices, Wheat Gluten, Salt, Yeast Extract, Raising Agents (Disodium Phosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Garlic Powder, Onion Powder, Sugar, Flavourings, Dextrose, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Yeast, Black Pepper Extract, Lemon Oil, Cider Vinegar, Paprika Extract.

Allergy Information

For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Legal information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere

Produce of

Made using British & EU chicken.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Net Contents

305g e

