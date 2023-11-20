We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Elf Gingerbread Mug Toppers 3 Pack

Elf Gingerbread Mug Toppers 3 Pack

£6.00

£2.00/each

Mini Gingerbread House with Hearts Mini Gingerbread House with Snowflake Mini Gingerbread House with Wreath
'Tis the season for delicious treats! Surprise your favourite festive movie fan with a trio of Gingerbread Mug Toppers. Featuring three adorable gingerbread house designs, these festively frosted cookies fit perfectly on the rim of your favourite warm winter beverage to add some extra sweetness while you sip. Enjoy!
FSC - FSC® A000510, www.fsc.org© 2023 The Modern Gourmet InternationalElf and all related characters and elements © & ™New Line Productions, Inc. WB Shield: TM & © WBEI. (s23)

Allergy Information

May Contain: Eggs, Milk, Nuts, Peanuts, SoyaContains: Wheat

Net Contents

150g ℮

Ingredients

Gingerbread Cookies 76% [Wheat Flour, Sugar, Brown Sugar Syrup (Brown Sugar, Water, Ginger, Acidity Regulator (E330)), Palm Oil (contains Antioxidant (E321)), Corn Oil, Water, Cinnamon Powder, Raising Agents (E500, E503), Salt], Icing 24% [Sugar, Water, Gelatine (Pork), Colours (*E129, E133)], *May have an adverse effect on the activity and attention in children

Allergy Information

May Contain: Eggs, Milk, Nuts, Peanuts, SoyaContains: Wheat

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place, away from direct sunlight.

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy (kJ)1729
(kcal)410
Fat (g)10.7
- of which Saturates (g)2.0
Carbohydrate (g)73.4
- of which Sugars (g)45.3
Fibre (g)1.1
Protein (g)4.5
Salt (g)0.08

