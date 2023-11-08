Comfort Creations Strawberry & Lily Fabric Conditioner 48W 1440ml

We know you love your clothes. We love clothes too, and we want to help you to care for them. That’s why we’ve developed Comfort Creations Strawberry & Lily Fabric Conditioner to keep clothes fragrant and clean long after each wash. Our fabric softener features Stay Fresh technology, designed to lock in fragrance, to deliver 100 days of freshness + fragrance*. This fabric softener features a long-lasting fragrance combining luscious strawberry and floral lily with sweet vanilla undertones to leave your clothes smelling fragrant and clean. The Comfort Fabric Conditioner bottle is made of 100% recycled plastic and is 100% recyclable**. How to use: Dose straight into your washing machine drawer. Do not pour directly onto fabrics. Wash hands after use. You do not need to dilute. Add Comfort to your wash to help protect your clothes and leave you feeling great inside and outside every day. Comfort is the original fabric conditioner in the UK and has been caring for clothes for over 50 years. Comfort Fabric Conditioner also ensures your clothes smell their very best, wash after wash. Together, we can help protect the clothes you love. *After storage and line drying **Recycled plastic bottle excluding cap and sleeve & recyclable excluding sleeve

Enjoy 100 days of freshness + fragrance* with Comfort Creations Strawberry & Lily Fabric Conditioner Comfort features Stay Fresh technology which is designed to lock in fragrance, giving clothes 100 days of freshness Our Strawberry & Lily fabric softener leaves your clothes with the sensational long-lasting fragrance notes of luscious strawberry and floral lily with a sweet vanilla base Let our fabric conditioner wrap you in a strawberry sundae of scents, combining juicy strawberries and lush florals and adding a scoop of fresh, fruity sweetness to your day The bottle for this Comfort Fabric Conditioner is made of 100% recycled plastic and is 100% recyclable** Let the fresh fragrance bursts of Comfort Fabric Conditioner take you to a happy place because when your clothes smell good, you feel good – all day long

Pack size: 1440ML

Ingredients

5-15%: Cationic Surfactants. <5%: Perfume, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Citronellol, Coumarin, Hexyl Cinnamal, Linalool, Lactic Acid, Sodium Benzoate

Produce of

United Kingdom

Net Contents

1.44 ℮