Taste Shack Ultimate Dip Stacker 180g

Taste Shack Ultimate Dip Stacker 180g

£2.00

£1.11/100g

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

Each piri piri mayonnaise (60g)
Energy
744kJ
180kcal
9%of the reference intake
Fat
16.3g

-

23%of the reference intake
Saturates
1.3g

-

7%of the reference intake
Sugars
4.9g

-

5%of the reference intake
Salt
0.83g

-

14%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1240kJ / 300kcal

A barbecue sauce, a mayonnaise dip with red chilli and cayenne pepper, a dip with red chilli and cayenne pepper.
BBQ Sauce, Hot Sauce & Piri Piri Mayonnaise
Pack size: 180G

Allergy Information

For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

3 Servings

Net Contents

180g (3 x 60g e)

Each pack,Each pack
Energy
471kJ
111kcal
744kJ
180kcal
9%of the reference intake
Fat
0.4g
16.3g

high

23%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.1g
1.3g

medium

7%of the reference intake
Sugars
22.0g
4.9g

medium

5%of the reference intake
Salt
1.19g
0.83g

medium

14%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 785kJ / 185kcal

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water, Sugar, Tomato Purée, Treacle, Spirit Vinegar, Cornflour, Salt, Onion Powder, Smoked Water, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Smoked Paprika (1.5%), Garlic Purée, Tamarind Extract, Mustard Powder, Black Pepper.

,

INGREDIENTS: Water, Rapeseed Oil, Sugar, Pasteurised Egg, Cornflour, Spirit Vinegar, Salt, Red Chilli Purée (1.5%), Garlic Purée, Lemon Zest, Rice Starch, Citrus Fibre, Cayenne Pepper, Dried Egg White, Potato Fibre, Garlic Powder, Colour (Paprika Extract), Sunflower Oil.

Allergy Information

For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for freezing.

Number of uses

3 Servings

Nutrition

Typical ValuesBBQ Sauce Per 100gEach pack (60g)Piri Piri Mayonnaise Per 100gEach pack (60g)
Energy785kJ / 185kcal471kJ / 111kcal1240kJ / 300kcal744kJ / 180kcal
Fat0.7g0.4g27.1g16.3g
Saturates0.2g0.1g2.2g1.3g
Carbohydrate42.1g25.3g13.0g7.8g
Sugars36.6g22.0g8.1g4.9g
Fibre1.8g1.1g0.5g0.3g
Protein1.7g1.0g0.7g0.4g
Salt1.99g1.19g1.38g0.83g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)----

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

