Brita Maxtra Pro Limescale Water Filter Cartridges 3 Pack

The most sustainable Brita filter ever: 50% bio-based plastics have been used for the cartridge lid and barrel. The UK Tea Academy recommend for better tasting tea and coffee!
Trust the original: BRITA filtered tap water not only tastes pure and fresh, but also reliably protects kitchen appliances from Limescale, helping your kettle and coffee machine last longer. BRITA is a sustainable and cost effective alternative to bottled mineral water. Release the full aroma: BRITA provides you and your family with freshly filtered water and will give you fuller flavoured, better tasting cold and hot drinks. Innovative 4-stage MAXTRA PRO filtration with ion exchanger pearls and natural activated carbon from coconut shells: Specifically useful in regions with hard to very hard water, the MAXTRA PRO Limescale Expert reduces limescale +50% more effectively than the BRITA MAXTRA PRO All-In-1 cartridges and reduces taste-impairing chlorine and metals like lead and copper. All BRITA cartridges are recyclable - check out more on the BRITA website. Twice as smart! With the MAXTRA PRO, BRITA offers you two water filtration experts: the all-rounder All-in-1 and the Limescale Expert for extra appliance protection with +50% more effective limescale reduction than the ALL-IN-1 cartridge. Be part of the change. Because every plastic bottle counts. With every BRITA product, you are actively helping to reduce the number of plastic bottles that could end up in waste. The carbon footprint of BRITA filtered water is already up to 25x less than for bottled water. But we are constantly working on reducing it further. We believe that the shift to using more sustainable materials in our products, like bio-based plastics, plays a critical role in reducing our dependency on fossil fuels and helps to reduce carbon emissions. BRITA provides sustainable drinking water solutions and is the world's No. 1 for drinking water filters. German Quality and Design - since 1966
ISCC Certified - 50% Bio-Based Plastic Mass Balance Approach, The most sustainable Brita filter ever: 50% bio-based plastics have been used for the cartridge lid and barrelFSC - FSC® Mix, Board from responsible sources, FSC® C092684, www.fsc.org
The expert for appliance protection: reduces limescale 50% more effectively than the BRITA MAXTRA PRO ALL-IN-1 cartridge - ideal for regions with very hard waterInnovative 4-stage filtration with natural activated carbon and extra powerful ion-exchanger pearlsFilters impurities such as certain herbicides, pesticides and pharmaceuticals, reduces odour and taste-impairing substances such as chlorine, and metals like lead and copper.Fits all BRITA Jugs and BRITA Flow. Guaranteed optimal filtration in systems with BRITA PerfectFit system (Aluna, Marella, Style, Glass Jug).Trust the original: BRITA not only gives pure and fresh tasting filtered tap water, but also protects kitchen appliances from limescaleImproved filter performance: BRITA's new innovative micro-mesh reduces microparticles ≥ 30 μm. 4x better than our previous BRITA MAXTRA+ filter cartridge - ideal for older pipeworkBRITA's most sustainable filter cartridge ever: made in Europe from 50% bio-based materials (lid and barrel)Recyclable: BRITA MAXTRA PRO filter cartridges are recyclable - find out more on the BRITA websiteGood for you, good for the environment: the MAXTRA PRO Limescale Expert helps to reduce use of plastic bottles and has up to 25x lower carbon footprint than bottled waterFilter capacity of up to 100L, giving fresh great tasting water for just a few pence per litreNeed increased filter capacity for cold water drinking? Check out the BRITA MAXTRA PRO All-in-1 cartridgeGerman Quality and Design - since 1966: BRITA provides sustainable drinking water solutions and is the world's No. 1 brand for drinking water filters.Included: Replacement pack with 3x original BRITA MAXTRA PRO LIMESCALE EXPERT filter cartridges