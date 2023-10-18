Brita Maxtra Pro Limescale Water Filter Cartridges 3 Pack The most sustainable Brita filter ever: 50% bio-based plastics have been used for the cartridge lid and barrel The UK Tea Academy recommend... for better tasting tea and coffee! The UK Tea Academy leads the world in tea education. Learn more at ukteaacademy.com

Trust the original: BRITA filtered tap water not only tastes pure and fresh, but also reliably protects kitchen appliances from Limescale, helping your kettle and coffee machine last longer. BRITA is a sustainable and cost effective alternative to bottled mineral water. Release the full aroma: BRITA provides you and your family with freshly filtered water and will give you fuller flavoured, better tasting cold and hot drinks. Innovative 4-stage MAXTRA PRO filtration with ion exchanger pearls and natural activated carbon from coconut shells: Specifically useful in regions with hard to very hard water, the MAXTRA PRO Limescale Expert reduces limescale +50% more effectively than the BRITA MAXTRA PRO All-In-1 cartridges and reduces taste-impairing chlorine and metals like lead and copper. All BRITA cartridges are recyclable - check out more on the BRITA website. Twice as smart! With the MAXTRA PRO, BRITA offers you two water filtration experts: the all-rounder All-in-1 and the Limescale Expert for extra appliance protection with +50% more effective limescale reduction than the ALL-IN-1 cartridge. Be part of the change. Because every plastic bottle counts. With every BRITA product, you are actively helping to reduce the number of plastic bottles that could end up in waste. The carbon footprint of BRITA filtered water is already up to 25x less than for bottled water. But we are constantly working on reducing it further. We believe that the shift to using more sustainable materials in our products, like bio-based plastics, plays a critical role in reducing our dependency on fossil fuels and helps to reduce carbon emissions. BRITA provides sustainable drinking water solutions and is the world's No. 1 for drinking water filters. German Quality and Design - since 1966

ISCC Certified - 50% Bio-Based Plastic Mass Balance Approach, The most sustainable Brita filter ever: 50% bio-based plastics have been used for the cartridge lid and barrel FSC - FSC® Mix, Board from responsible sources, FSC® C092684, www.fsc.org