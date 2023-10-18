Warrior Greens Supplement Orange Flavour 100g

Double Clubcard Points on Selected Healthcare Products. Clubcard / App required, offer is valid for delivery from 15/11/23 until 05/12/23 Subject to availability.

Note: To be used in conjunction with a varied and balanced diet and healthy lifestyle Food supplements are not to be used as a substitute for a varied diet. Do not exceed the recommended daily dose.

Warnings: Please discontinue use if you experience any adverse reactions.

Warnings: Please discontinue use if you experience any adverse reactions. Note: To be used in conjunction with a varied and balanced diet and healthy lifestyle Food supplements are not to be used as a substitute for a varied diet. Do not exceed the recommended daily dose.

Store in a cool, dry place, out of direct sunlight and out of reach of children.

Produced in an environment that also processes Milk , Egg , Soy , Wheat , Peanuts and Nuts . For allergens contained in product, see ingredients marked in bold (or Capitals).

Produced in an environment that also processes Milk , Egg , Soy , Wheat , Peanuts and Nuts . For allergens contained in product, see ingredients marked in bold (or Capitals).

Warrior Greens provides you with everything you'd need from a Greens formula, using 9 different vegetable and botanical extracts concentrated for your convenience. Powerful natural ingredients, of the highest possible quality, just like every supplement from Warrior!

Wheat Grass, Spirulina, Broccoli, Barley Grass, Spinach, Kale Why Choose Warrior Greens Warrior Greens provides you with everything you'd need from a Greens formula, using 9 different vegetable and botanical extracts concentrated for your convenience. Powerful natural ingredients, of the highest possible quality, just like every supplement from Warrior!

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023