What The Fanta Zero Sugar 2 Litre
Product Description
- Sparkling Low Calorie Flavoured Soft Drink with Sweeteners.
- #WhatTheFanta is back with another delicious mystery flavour! Expect bigger and better clues - just scan the QR code on pack to access them! Buy now to get involved in Fanta's Fabulous Flavour Hunt!
- - No added sugar
- Serve ice cold for maximum refreshment.
- Keep cold in the fridge.
- Contains natural flavourings
- Contains added preservatives
- Contains added colours
- Contains intense sweeteners
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Suitable for vegans
- Pack size: 2L
Information
Ingredients
Carbonated Water, Acids (Malic Acid, Citric Acid), Lemon Juice from Concentrate (1%), Natural Flavourings, Stabilisers (Acacia Gum, Polyphosphates, Glycerol Esters of Wood Rosins, Sucrose Acetate Isobutyrate), Sweeteners (Cyclamates, Acesulfame K, Sucralose), Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Benzoate), Fruit and Vegetable Concentrates (Sweet Potato, Apple, Radish, Cherry), Colour (Brilliant Blue FCF)
Allergy Information
- Free From: Barley, Celery, Cereals Containing Gluten, Crustaceans, Eggs, Fish, Lupin, Milk, Molluscs, Mustard, Nuts, Oats, Peanuts, Rye, Sesame, Soya, Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites, Wheat
Storage
Best before: See side of cap or bottle neckStore cool and dry
Preparation and Usage
- Best served chilled.
Additives
- Contains Genetically Modified Ingredients
- Contains Sweeteners
Name and address
- GB: CCEP GB,
- UB8 1EZ.
- ROI: Coca-Cola HBC Ireland Limited,
- Dublin,
- D11 HY68.
- GB: 0800 227711
- ROI: 1 800 317318
- Coca-Cola.co.uk
Net Contents
2l
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|100 ml
|250 ml (%*)
|Energy
|6 kJ
|15 kJ (0%)
|-
|2 kcal
|5 kcal (0%)
|Fat
|0 g
|0 g (0%)
|of which saturates
|0 g
|0 g (0%)
|Carbohydrate
|0 g
|0 g (0%)
|of which sugars
|0 g
|0 g (0%)
|Protein
|0 g
|0 g (0%)
|Salt
|0.02 g
|0.05 g (1%)
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/ 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
