Sanex Natural Prebiotic Organic Agave Calming Shower Gel 225ml

Sanex Natural Prebiotic Org Agave S/G 225ml Look after your sensitive skin to keep it strong and healthy when you wash with Sanex Organic Agave Calming Shower Gel. This shower gel has been developed by dermatological experts and is formulated with inulin – a natural prebiotic derived from the organic agave plant. The shower gel for sensitive skin has a gentle, refreshing fragrance and is formulated with an advanced prebiotic complex and lactose that gently moisturises skin and hydrates for 12 hours, while supporting its natural balance and helping to soothe. It not only leaves your skin feeling soothed, protected, healthy and resilient, it also leaves it less prone to dryness and creates a strong barrier against external aggressors. Being a little more thoughtful, this sensitive shower gel from Sanex is made from ingredients of 92% natural origin* and is SLS free**. It also comes in a bottle that you can recycle. This shower gel for sensitive skin has a rich texture, making it a pleasure to shower with. Transform your skin in every shower with the new Sanex Organic Agave Calming shower gel. *Water and naturally sourced ingredients with limited processing **Does not contain any sulphate-based surfactant

Pack size: 225ML

Ingredients

Aqua, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Glycerin, Sodium C14-16 Olefin Sulfonate, Sodium Benzoate, Inulin, Lactic Acid, Parfum, Hydroxyacetophenone, Sodium Pyruvate, Sodium PCA, Sodium Gluconate, Lactose, Butyloctanol, Zinc Sulfate, Poloxamer 124, Whey Protein.

Net Contents

250ml