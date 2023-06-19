We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Peppa Pig Celebration Cake

Peppa Pig Celebration Cake

£12.00

£12.00/each

Vegetarian

Sponge with a layer of raspberry jam and sweet filling, covered with soft icing and finished with edible decorations.
Peppa Pig and all related trademarks and characters TM & ©2003 Astley Baker Davies Ltd and /or Entertainment One UK Limited. Hasbro and all related logos and trademarks TM & © 2023 Hasbro. All Rights Reserved. Used with Permission.
H.V.O. FreeHand decoratedWith colour-in characters on base of packNut freeNo artificial colours or flavoursSuitable for vegetarians

Ingredients

Sugar, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Rapeseed Oil, Glucose Syrup, Glucose Fructose Syrup, Pasteurised Egg, Palm Oil, Raspberry Puree, Pasteurised Egg White, Humectant (Glycerine), Palm Stearin, Maize Starch, Stabilisers (Tragacanth, Xanthan Gum), Tapioca Starch, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Hydrogen Carbonate), Emulsifiers (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Sodium Stearoyl-2-Lactylate, Mono- and Diacetyltartaric Acid Esters of Mono-and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Sunflower Lecithins), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Salt, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Concentrates (Spirulina, Safflower), Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Sodium Citrate), Skimmed Milk Powder, Colours (Beetroot Red, Curcumin, Riboflavin), Dried Egg White, Flavouring, Sweet Filling 11%, Raspberry Jam 8%

Allergy Information

For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

This cake provides approx 16 portions

Preparation and Usage

Care, ServingRemove outer packaging and collar before cutting. Place cake on a firm surface. Hold the cake and with a long clean sharp serrated knife, cut the cake into slices using a sawing action. It is important to keep the knife clean between slices.

Additives

Free From Artificial ColoursFree From Artificial Flavours

Lower age limit

36 Months

