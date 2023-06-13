We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Jammie Dodger Apple & Blackcurrant Biscuits 140G

£0.80

£0.57/100g

Vegan
Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

Each serving (1 biscuit) contains
Energy
329kJ
78kcal
4%of the reference intake
Fat
2.5g

-

4%of the reference intake
Saturates
1.2g

-

6%of the reference intake
Sugars
5.3g

-

6%of the reference intake
Salt
0.11g

-

2%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1829 kJ

Shortcake Biscuits with a Blackcurrant Flavour Apple Jam.
But What About...Artificial colours? ...None!Artificial flavours? ...Nope!Artificial sweeteners? ...Nah!GM ingredients? ...Never!Hydrogenated fats? ...Nada!Vegan friendly? ...Yeah!
Burton's Biscuit Co., is a trading name of Burton's Foods Ltd.
No Nasty Stuff! We're Jammie Enough!Suitable for VegansSuitable for vegetarians
Pack size: 140G

Ingredients

Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Niacin, Iron and Thiamin), Blackcurrant Flavour Apple Jam (27%) (Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Apples (Sulphites), Sugar, Humectant (Glycerol), Flavourings, Colour (Anthocyanins), Acid (Citric Acid), Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrate), Gelling Agent (Pectin)), Vegetable Oils (Sustainable Palm, Rapeseed), Sugar, Partially Inverted Sugar Syrup, Raising Agents (Ammonium Bicarbonate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Salt, Flavourings

Allergy Information

For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

Serving size = 1 biscuit (approx. 18g). 8 servings per pack

Net Contents

140g ℮

Additives

Free From Artificial ColoursFree From Artificial FlavoursFree From Artificial SweetenersFree From Genetically Modified Ingredients

