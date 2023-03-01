We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Cadbury Fruitier & Nuttier Trail Mix 3X35g

Cadbury Fruitier & Nuttier Trail Mix 3X35g
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2117 kJ

Product Description

  • A mix of whole almonds (34 %), dried grapes (22 %), milk chocolate buttons (18 %), whole hazelnuts (15 %), sweetened dried cranberries (8 %) with sweetened cocoa dusting (2 %).
  • BeTreatwise.net
  • Cocoa Life
  • Partnering with Fairtrade Foundation
  • WWW.COCOALIFE.ORG
  • Shake to wake the Cadbury goodness
  • Sweetened cocoa, Cadbury Dairy Milk buttons, Raisins & sultanas, Roasted almonds, Cranberries, Hazelnuts
  • A Delicious Mix of Fruits, Nuts & Cadbury Dairy Milk Buttons
  • Dusted with Cadbury Goodness
  • 100% Sustainably Sourced Cocoa
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 105G

Information

Ingredients

Roasted Almonds, Milk**, Dried Grapes, Roasted Hazelnuts, Sugar, Cranberries (5 %), Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Cocoa Powder (0.6%), Emulsifier (E442), Flavourings, **The equivalent of 426ml of Fresh Liquid Milk in every 227g of Milk Chocolate

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Almonds, Hazelnuts, Milk

Storage

Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.

Number of uses

3 portions per pack

Warnings

  • Choking hazard: Not suitable for children under 4.
  • Some natural fibres and stems may be present.

Recycling info

Box. Recycle

Name and address

  Mondelez UK,
  PO Box 7008,
  Birmingham,
  B30 2PT.
  Mondelez Ireland,
  Malahide Road,

  We are passionate about our great quality Cadbury products. Not completely satisfied? Please contact us: Freephone 0800 818181 (UK only).
  • Mondelez UK,
  • PO Box 7008,
  • Birmingham,
  • B30 2PT.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  Freephone 1-800 678708,
  • Malahide Road,
  Coolock,
  Dublin 5.
  www.cadbury.co.uk

Lower age limit

4 Years

Net Contents

3 x 35g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer Bag (35 g)*Reference Intakes
Energy2117 kJ741 kJ8400 kJ /
-508 kcal178 kcal2000 kcal
Fat32 g11 g70 g
of which Saturates5.4 g1.9 g20 g
Carbohydrate37 g13 g260 g
of which Sugars34 g12 g90 g
Fibre7.9 g2.8 g-
Protein12 g4.2 g50 g
Salt0.07 g0.02 g6 g
3 portions per pack---
*% reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)---

Safety information

Choking hazard: Not suitable for children under 4. Some natural fibres and stems may be present.

