Cadbury Fruitier & Nuttier Trail Mix 3X35g
Each 35 g contains
- Energy
- 741kJ
-
- 178kcal
- 9%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 11g
- 16%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 1.9g
- 9%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 12g
- 13%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.02g
- <1%of the reference intake
-
-
-
-
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2117 kJ
Product Description
- A mix of whole almonds (34 %), dried grapes (22 %), milk chocolate buttons (18 %), whole hazelnuts (15 %), sweetened dried cranberries (8 %) with sweetened cocoa dusting (2 %).
- BeTreatwise.net
- Cocoa Life
- Partnering with Fairtrade Foundation
- WWW.COCOALIFE.ORG
- Shake to wake the Cadbury goodness
- Sweetened cocoa, Cadbury Dairy Milk buttons, Raisins & sultanas, Roasted almonds, Cranberries, Hazelnuts
- A Delicious Mix of Fruits, Nuts & Cadbury Dairy Milk Buttons
- Dusted with Cadbury Goodness
- 100% Sustainably Sourced Cocoa
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 105G
Information
Ingredients
Roasted Almonds, Milk**, Dried Grapes, Roasted Hazelnuts, Sugar, Cranberries (5 %), Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Cocoa Powder (0.6%), Emulsifier (E442), Flavourings, **The equivalent of 426ml of Fresh Liquid Milk in every 227g of Milk Chocolate
Allergy Information
- Contains: Almonds, Hazelnuts, Milk
Storage
Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.
Number of uses
3 portions per pack
Warnings
- Choking hazard: Not suitable for children under 4.
- Some natural fibres and stems may be present.
Recycling info
Box. Recycle
Name and address
- Mondelez UK,
- PO Box 7008,
- Birmingham,
- B30 2PT.
- Mondelez Ireland,
- Malahide Road,
Return to
- We are passionate about our great quality Cadbury products. Not completely satisfied? Please contact us: Freephone 0800 818181 (UK only).
- Mondelez UK,
- PO Box 7008,
- Birmingham,
- B30 2PT.
- Mondelez Ireland,
- Freephone 1-800 678708,
- Malahide Road,
- Coolock,
- Dublin 5.
- www.cadbury.co.uk
Lower age limit
4 Years
Net Contents
3 x 35g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|Per Bag (35 g)
|*Reference Intakes
|Energy
|2117 kJ
|741 kJ
|8400 kJ /
|-
|508 kcal
|178 kcal
|2000 kcal
|Fat
|32 g
|11 g
|70 g
|of which Saturates
|5.4 g
|1.9 g
|20 g
|Carbohydrate
|37 g
|13 g
|260 g
|of which Sugars
|34 g
|12 g
|90 g
|Fibre
|7.9 g
|2.8 g
|-
|Protein
|12 g
|4.2 g
|50 g
|Salt
|0.07 g
|0.02 g
|6 g
|3 portions per pack
|-
|-
|-
|*% reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
Safety information
Choking hazard: Not suitable for children under 4. Some natural fibres and stems may be present.
