Hobgoblin Gold Beer 500Ml
Product Description
- Beer
- A solid gold legend. The combination of four hop varieties infused with malted barley and a touch of wheat give this easy drinking golden beer tropical aromas of citrus and passion fruit. A biscuit-like malt base gives way to heaps of fresh lemon and lime zest. A hop kick riot of rascally refreshment.
- Jon Tillson
- Head Brewer
- UK's Best Golden Beer WBA 2022
- Rich, Hoppy, Malty, Easy Drinking, Fruity
- Pack size: 500ML
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains: Barley, Wheat
Alcohol Units
2.1
ABV
4.2% vol
Country
England
Alcohol Type
Beer
Storage Type
Ambient
Recycling info
Pack. Recycle
Name and address
- Produced by:
- Carlsberg Marston's Brewing Co. Ltd.,
- Wychwood Brewery,
- Witney,
- Oxfordshire,
- OX28 4DP,
Return to
- Carlsberg Marston's Brewing Co. Ltd.,
- Wychwood Brewery,
- Witney,
- Oxfordshire,
- OX28 4DP,
- UK.
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
500ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100ml:
|per 284ml (1/2 pint)
|Energy
|159kJ / 38kcal
|452kJ / 108kcal
