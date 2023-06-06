We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Milkybar Gold White Chocolate Caramel Dessert 2X65g

Milkybar Gold White Chocolate Caramel Dessert 2X65g

£1.75

£1.35/100g

Guideline Daily Amounts

1 pot
Energy
382kJ
91kcal
5%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 588kJ

White Chocolate Caramel Dairy DessertGood to rememberEnjoy Milkybar as part of a varied, balanced diet and healthy lifestyle.
Nutritional Compass ®® Registered Trademark of Société des Produits Nestlé S.A.
Per pot 91 caloriesSmooth and creamy white chocolate caramel dairy dessertNo artificial colours or preservatives
Pack size: 130G

Ingredients

Skimmed Milk 71%, White Chocolate 10% (Sugar, Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Natural Flavouring, Emulsifier: Soya Lecithin), Skimmed Milk Powder, Cream (Milk), Caramel 3.5% (Sugar, Water, Acidity Regulator E524), Sugar, Modified Starch, Gelatine, Flavourings

Allergy Information

Contains: Milk, Soya

Number of uses

Pack contains 2 portions

Net Contents

2 x 65g ℮

Additives

Free From Artificial ColoursFree From Artificial Preservatives

