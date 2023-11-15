BATISTE LEAVE-IN DRY CONDITIONER ORIGINAL 100ML No Rinse, Saves Water* *spacing out wet washes compared to rinse out conditioner

Tired of dry, dull, knotty hair in-between washes? A burst from this can of must-have no rinse conditioning foam transforms the lengths and ends of your hair leaving soft, smooth, and gorgeous looking shiny hair on non-wash days. Our Leave-In Dry Conditioner for hair has been specifically formulated with a lightweight foam designed to absorb quickly without mess or visible residues. Use our no-rinse leave in conditioner for curly hair, straight, or wavy hair. Batiste’s Original CLASSIC fresh fragrance is our most ICONIC scent, with a zing of zesty lemon combined with fresh floral notes. Paired with our matching dry shampoo, new Batiste leave-in dry hair conditioner foam adds shine, smoothness, and a fresh scent for hair that looks, feels, and smells WOW from TOP to BOTTOM - without rinsing! Always apply to dry hair. Batiste's range of dry hair conditioners are vegan friendly & cruelty free and come in lightweight recyclable packaging. This leave-in conditioner spray foam is the ideal hair care solution between washes whenever you want a fast fix for sleek, healthy-looking & feeling hair - no need to rinse. Revive and soften your locks in between washes with this handy dry leave-in conditioner. For WOWZA hair, pair with Batiste Dry Shampoo in Original for shiny, feel-good hair every day.

Batiste is a trademark of Church & Dwight Co., Inc.

Instant Hair Refresh Classic fresh, contains aloe vera Soft, Shiny, Detangled Hair Apply to Lengths of Dry Hair Classic & Fresh Fragrance No mess or visible residue Quickly absorbed Non-greasy formula For all hair types Easy to apply Vegan friendly

Pack size: 100ML

Ingredients

Aqua, Butane, Alcohol Denat., Isobutane, PEG-8 Dimethicone, Propane, Glycerin, Cocoamidopropyl Betaine, Distarch Phosphate, Phenoxyethanol, Parfum (Fragrance), Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Powder, Maltodextrin, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Benzyl Benzoate, Benzyl Salicylate, Citral, Geraniol, Limonene, Linalool

Net Contents

100ml ℮

Preparation and Usage