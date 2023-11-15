We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
Batiste Leave-in Dry Conditioner Original 100ml

Batiste Leave-in Dry Conditioner Original 100ml

4.5(150)
Write a review

£4.60

£4.60/100ml

Vegan

BATISTE LEAVE-IN DRY CONDITIONER ORIGINAL 100ML No Rinse, Saves Water**spacing out wet washes compared to rinse out conditioner
Tired of dry, dull, knotty hair in-between washes? A burst from this can of must-have no rinse conditioning foam transforms the lengths and ends of your hair leaving soft, smooth, and gorgeous looking shiny hair on non-wash days. Our Leave-In Dry Conditioner for hair has been specifically formulated with a lightweight foam designed to absorb quickly without mess or visible residues. Use our no-rinse leave in conditioner for curly hair, straight, or wavy hair. Batiste’s Original CLASSIC fresh fragrance is our most ICONIC scent, with a zing of zesty lemon combined with fresh floral notes. Paired with our matching dry shampoo, new Batiste leave-in dry hair conditioner foam adds shine, smoothness, and a fresh scent for hair that looks, feels, and smells WOW from TOP to BOTTOM - without rinsing! Always apply to dry hair.Batiste's range of dry hair conditioners are vegan friendly & cruelty free and come in lightweight recyclable packaging. This leave-in conditioner spray foam is the ideal hair care solution between washes whenever you want a fast fix for sleek, healthy-looking & feeling hair - no need to rinse. Revive and soften your locks in between washes with this handy dry leave-in conditioner. For WOWZA hair, pair with Batiste Dry Shampoo in Original for shiny, feel-good hair every day.
Batiste is a trademark of Church & Dwight Co., Inc.
Instant Hair RefreshClassic fresh, contains aloe veraSoft, Shiny, Detangled HairApply to Lengths of Dry HairClassic & Fresh FragranceNo mess or visible residueQuickly absorbedNon-greasy formulaFor all hair typesEasy to applyVegan friendly
Pack size: 100ML

Ingredients

Aqua, Butane, Alcohol Denat., Isobutane, PEG-8 Dimethicone, Propane, Glycerin, Cocoamidopropyl Betaine, Distarch Phosphate, Phenoxyethanol, Parfum (Fragrance), Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Powder, Maltodextrin, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Benzyl Benzoate, Benzyl Salicylate, Citral, Geraniol, Limonene, Linalool

Net Contents

100ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

4 Steps to Healthy-Looking Hair1 Shake for a few seconds to wake the magic2 Squeeze a small amount into hand and rub between palms to activate the formula3 Run your hands through lengths and ends of dry hair4 Treat your thirsty locks as many times as required. Style and away you go!

View all Dry Shampoo

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here