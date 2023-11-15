BATISTE LEAVE-IN DRY CONDITIONER ORIGINAL 100ML No Rinse, Saves Water**spacing out wet washes compared to rinse out conditioner
Tired of dry, dull, knotty hair in-between washes? A burst from this can of must-have no rinse conditioning foam transforms the lengths and ends of your hair leaving soft, smooth, and gorgeous looking shiny hair on non-wash days. Our Leave-In Dry Conditioner for hair has been specifically formulated with a lightweight foam designed to absorb quickly without mess or visible residues. Use our no-rinse leave in conditioner for curly hair, straight, or wavy hair. Batiste’s Original CLASSIC fresh fragrance is our most ICONIC scent, with a zing of zesty lemon combined with fresh floral notes. Paired with our matching dry shampoo, new Batiste leave-in dry hair conditioner foam adds shine, smoothness, and a fresh scent for hair that looks, feels, and smells WOW from TOP to BOTTOM - without rinsing! Always apply to dry hair.Batiste's range of dry hair conditioners are vegan friendly & cruelty free and come in lightweight recyclable packaging. This leave-in conditioner spray foam is the ideal hair care solution between washes whenever you want a fast fix for sleek, healthy-looking & feeling hair - no need to rinse. Revive and soften your locks in between washes with this handy dry leave-in conditioner. For WOWZA hair, pair with Batiste Dry Shampoo in Original for shiny, feel-good hair every day.
Instant Hair RefreshClassic fresh, contains aloe veraSoft, Shiny, Detangled HairApply to Lengths of Dry HairClassic & Fresh FragranceNo mess or visible residueQuickly absorbedNon-greasy formulaFor all hair typesEasy to applyVegan friendly
Pack size: 100ML
Ingredients
Aqua, Butane, Alcohol Denat., Isobutane, PEG-8 Dimethicone, Propane, Glycerin, Cocoamidopropyl Betaine, Distarch Phosphate, Phenoxyethanol, Parfum (Fragrance), Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Powder, Maltodextrin, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Benzyl Benzoate, Benzyl Salicylate, Citral, Geraniol, Limonene, Linalool
Net Contents
100ml ℮
Preparation and Usage
4 Steps to Healthy-Looking Hair1 Shake for a few seconds to wake the magic2 Squeeze a small amount into hand and rub between palms to activate the formula3 Run your hands through lengths and ends of dry hair4 Treat your thirsty locks as many times as required. Style and away you go!