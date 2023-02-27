We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Lucozade Sport Zero Sugar Orange & Peach 500Ml

image 1 of Lucozade Sport Zero Sugar Orange & Peach 500Ml
£1.69
£0.34/100ml

Product Description

  • Sugar Free Orange, Mandarin and Peach Flavour Fitness Drink with sweeteners
  • Unlock your body's potential with Lucozade Sport. Your performance partner for sports and exercise.
  • ZERO SUGAR HYDRATION, WITH ELECTROLYTE AND VITAMIN B3. NATURAL FLAVOURS AND ONLY 4 KCAL PER SERVE
  • LUCOZADE SPORT ZERO YOUR HYDRATION PARTNER BEFORE, DURING, OR AFTER EXERCISE
  • Pack size: 500ML

Information

Ingredients

Water, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrate), Extract of Apple, Safflower and Lemon, Natural Flavourings, Sweeteners (Acesulfame K, Sucralose), Stabiliser (Acacia Gum), Coconut Oil, Niacin (Vitamin B3)

Storage

Once opened refrigerate. Consume within 4 days.

Preparation and Usage

  • Drink this if you’re an adult who trains or takes part in sport. Enjoy as part of a balanced diet and active lifestyle.

Number of uses

This pack contains 2 servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours

Warnings

  • WARNING: CHOKING HAZARD.
  • This cap is not suitable for children under 3 years.

Recycling info

Bottle. Plastic - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Lucozade Ribena Suntory Limited
  • 2 Longwalk Road,
  • Stockley Park,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB11 1BA.

Return to

  • Consumer Care, Lucozade Ribena Suntory Ltd.,
  • Stockley Park,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB11 1BA,
  • UK.

Net Contents

500ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100ml%RI*per 250ml%RI*
Energy, kJ/kcal6/116/4
Carbohydrate, g0.10.2
of which sugars, g<0.10.1
Salt, g0.060.16
Niacin, mg1.27.53.019
Electrolytes per 100ml: Sodium 50mg----
*RI = Reference Intake----

Safety information

WARNING: CHOKING HAZARD. This cap is not suitable for children under 3 years.

