MONDAY Original Dry Shampoo 200ml

MONDAY Original Dry Shampoo 200ml

£3.25

£1.62/100ml

MONDAY Original Dry Shampoo 200ml
Wish you could get that just-washed feeling all the time? With a subtle gardenia scent, our Original Dry Shampoo absorbs excess oil to freshen hair between washes-while nourishing keratin helps balance and protect to have you feeling brand new. With Monday, every day can be a good hair day.
Instant oil absorption for long-lasting freshnessFreshens and Revives Between WashesExtends Time Between WashesWith Protective KeratinNo SLESCruelty FreeFor All Hair Types
Pack size: 200ML

Ingredients

Butane, Isobutane, Propane, Alcohol Denat., Oryza Sativa (Rice) Starch, Cocoyl Hydrolyzed Keratin, Cetrimonium Chloride, Parfum (Fragrance), Linalool

Net Contents

200ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

Directions for use: Shake can well and spray 20-30cm from head toward roots. Leave for 10 seconds, then brush through.

