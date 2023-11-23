We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy. Manage cookies.

Tesco Home
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesSpecial OffersMother's DayDelivery Saver
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesMore
image 1 of Fruittella Duo Stix Vegan Chewy Sweets 160g
image 1 of Fruittella Duo Stix Vegan Chewy Sweets 160gimage 2 of Fruittella Duo Stix Vegan Chewy Sweets 160g

Fruittella Duo Stix Vegan Chewy Sweets 160g

5(2)
Write a review

£1.50

£0.94/100g

Vegan

Guideline Daily Amounts

1x = 8,6 g
Energy
140kJ
33kcal
2%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1631 kJ / 385 kcal

Assorted Chewy Sweets with Strawberry/Peach, Cola/Lemon and Raspberry/Apple Flavours.
Fruit lovers inspired Fruittella® to create delicious sweets made with fruit juice, natural flavours, natural colourings and are suitable for vegans.Share and enjoy a fantastic fruity experience with Fruittella®, and let's all say yes together!
With Fruit JuiceNatural ColouringNatural FlavoursSuitable for Vegans
Pack size: 160G

Ingredients

Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Coconut Oil, Fruit Juices from Concentrate (Raspberry, Strawberry, Peach, Lemon, Apple) (2.5%), Acids (Citric Acid, Malic Acid), Maltodextrin, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Sucrose Esters of Fatty Acids), Humectant (Glycerol), Concentrates (Carrot, Elderberry, Spirulina, Black Carrot, Safflower, Pumpkin, Apple, Blackcurrant, Radish), Gelling Agent (Gum Arabic), Cocoa Butter, Natural Flavourings, Thickener (Gellan Gum)

Number of uses

18 pieces per pack

Net Contents

160g ℮

View all Jelly & Chewy Sweets

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here