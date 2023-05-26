We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Sweet & Sour & Chow Mein Chicken Meal For 2 995G

Tesco Sweet & Sour & Chow Mein Chicken Meal For 2 995G

£8.50

£8.90/kg

Guideline Daily Amounts

½ of a meal
Energy
3391kJ
807kcal
40%of the reference intake
Fat
28.8g

high

41%of the reference intake
Saturates
6.9g

high

35%of the reference intake
Sugars
21.7g

low

24%of the reference intake
Salt
2.55g

high

43%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 723kJ / 172kcal

Cooked battered chicken pieces in a pineapple, rice vinegar and ginger sauce. Cooked noodles with cooked marinated chicken pieces, vegetables and shiitake mushroom in a sesame and soy sauce. Long grain rice with egg and peas. Mixed vegetables with ginger wrapped in filo pastry. Prawn tapioca crackers.
Working closely with our specialist chefs we use unique Chinese flavour combinations to create vibrant and aromatic dishes.A Taste of China Egg fried rice, crispy vegetable spring rolls and prawn crackers
Pack size: 955G

Allergy Information

For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Net Contents

955g e

½ of a pack
Energy
608kJ
144kcal
7%of the reference intake
Fat
3.2g

low

5%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.5g

low

3%of the reference intake
Sugars
1.9g

low

2%of the reference intake
Salt
0.82g

medium

14%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 464kJ / 110kcal

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cooked Noodles [Water, Wheat Flour, Salt, Turmeric, Paprika], Cooked Marinated Chicken (21%) [Chicken Breast, Corn Starch, Salt, Black Pepper, Garlic Powder], Vegetables [Bean Sprouts, Carrot, Red Pepper, Cabbage], Water, Shiitake Mushroom, Onion, Rice Wine, Garlic Purée, Rapeseed Oil, Ginger Purée, Cornflour, Ginger, Sesame Oil, Sugar, Mushroom Concentrate, Salt, Red Chilli Purée, Soya Bean, Wheat, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Rice Vinegar, Corn Starch, Sunflower Oil, Molasses, Flavourings, Yeast Extract Powder, Wheat Flour, White Pepper, Alcohol.

Wheat Flour contains: Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin.

Allergy Information

For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Once defrosted use within 24 hours and do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Keep refrigerated.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g½ of a pack (131g**)
Energy464kJ / 110kcal608kJ / 144kcal
Fat2.5g3.2g
Saturates0.4g0.5g
Carbohydrate13.2g17.3g
Sugars1.5g1.9g
Fibre1.2g1.6g
Protein8.1g10.7g
Salt0.63g0.82g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

