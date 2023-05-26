Tesco Sweet & Sour & Chow Mein Chicken Meal For 2 995G
£8.50
£8.90/kg
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Cooked Noodles [Water, Wheat Flour, Salt, Turmeric, Paprika], Cooked Marinated Chicken (21%) [Chicken Breast, Corn Starch, Salt, Black Pepper, Garlic Powder], Vegetables [Bean Sprouts, Carrot, Red Pepper, Cabbage], Water, Shiitake Mushroom, Onion, Rice Wine, Garlic Purée, Rapeseed Oil, Ginger Purée, Cornflour, Ginger, Sesame Oil, Sugar, Mushroom Concentrate, Salt, Red Chilli Purée, Soya Bean, Wheat, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Rice Vinegar, Corn Starch, Sunflower Oil, Molasses, Flavourings, Yeast Extract Powder, Wheat Flour, White Pepper, Alcohol.
Wheat Flour contains: Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin.
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|½ of a pack (131g**)
|Energy
|464kJ / 110kcal
|608kJ / 144kcal
|Fat
|2.5g
|3.2g
|Saturates
|0.4g
|0.5g
|Carbohydrate
|13.2g
|17.3g
|Sugars
|1.5g
|1.9g
|Fibre
|1.2g
|1.6g
|Protein
|8.1g
|10.7g
|Salt
|0.63g
|0.82g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Water, Long Grain Rice, Pasteurised Egg (6%), Onion, Peas, Rapeseed Oil, Sesame Oil, Ginger Purée, Garlic Purée, Salt, Flavourings, Lemon Juice.
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|½ of a pack (125g)
|Energy
|769kJ / 183kcal
|961kJ / 228kcal
|Fat
|5.9g
|7.4g
|Saturates
|0.8g
|1.0g
|Carbohydrate
|28.5g
|35.7g
|Sugars
|0.5g
|0.7g
|Fibre
|1.6g
|2.0g
|Protein
|3.0g
|3.8g
|Salt
|0.18g
|0.22g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Tapioca Starch, Vegetable Oils [Rapeseed Oil, Sunflower Oil], Prawn (Crustacean) (18%), Sugar, Salt.
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|½ of a pack (23g)
|Energy
|2082kJ / 497kcal
|479kJ / 114kcal
|Fat
|24.3g
|5.6g
|Saturates
|2.3g
|0.5g
|Carbohydrate
|68.4g
|15.7g
|Sugars
|6.9g
|1.6g
|Fibre
|0.4g
|<0.1g
|Protein
|1.2g
|0.3g
|Salt
|1.98g
|0.46g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Cooked Battered Chicken (31%) [Chicken Breast, Palm Oil, Corn Starch, Wheat Flour, Potato Starch, Salt, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate)], Water, Red Pepper, Sugar, Rice Vinegar, Pineapple, Tomato Purée, Onion, Concentrated Pineapple Juice, Cornflour, Sesame Oil, Ginger Purée, Rapeseed Oil, Spirit Vinegar, Salt, Colour (Paprika Extract), Cinnamon, Cayenne Pepper.
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|½ of a pack (150g)
|Energy
|630kJ / 150kcal
|946kJ / 225kcal
|Fat
|5.8g
|8.7g
|Saturates
|2.0g
|3.0g
|Carbohydrate
|16.4g
|24.6g
|Sugars
|10.7g
|16.0g
|Fibre
|0.5g
|0.8g
|Protein
|7.9g
|11.8g
|Salt
|0.46g
|0.68g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Vegetables (52%) [Carrot, Yam Bean, Red Pepper, Cabbage, Babycorn, Spring Onion, Bean Sprouts], Wheat Flour, Cottonseed Oil, Rice Flour, Tapioca Starch, Ginger Purée, Sugar, Garlic, Cornflour, Salt, Soya Bean, Rice Vinegar, Sesame Oil, Soya Oil, Plum, Modified Tapioca Starch, Distilled Vinegar, Chilli Powder, Orange Peel Powder, Black Sesame Seeds, White Sesame Seeds, Seaweed Flakes, Japanese Pepper Powder, Ginger Powder.
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|2 spring rolls
|Energy
|1072kJ / 256kcal
|429kJ / 102kcal
|Fat
|11.0g
|4.4g
|Saturates
|5.1g
|2.1g
|Carbohydrate
|32.4g
|13.0g
|Sugars
|4.5g
|1.8g
|Fibre
|2.9g
|1.2g
|Protein
|5.3g
|2.1g
|Salt
|0.91g
|0.36g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|½ of a meal (469g**)
|Energy
|723kJ / 172kcal
|3391kJ / 807kcal
|Fat
|6.2g
|28.8g
|Saturates
|1.5g
|6.9g
|Carbohydrate
|22.4g
|105.2g
|Sugars
|4.6g
|21.7g
|Fibre
|1.2g
|5.6g
|Protein
|6.1g
|28.8g
|Salt
|0.54g
|2.55g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When oven heated according to instructions.
|-
|-
|** When oven heated according to instructions 955g typically weighs 938g.
|-
|-
