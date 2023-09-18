Richmond 8 Meat Free Vegan Sage & Onion Flavour Sausages 304g

Preheat oven to 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas Mark 5. Place sausages on a baking tray in the middle of the oven and cook. Turn occasionally.

Fry in a pan on the hob in a tablespoon of oil on a medium heat. Turn regularly until golden brown.

Instructions: Remove all packaging Check that they're cooked all the way through...smiles guaranteed!

Once opened use within 2 days and within use by date.Suitable for freezing. Freeze no later than 2 days before use by date and use within 1 month. Defrost thoroughly before use. Do not refreeze once defrosted. Keep refrigerated below 5°C.

Loved by the whole family for over 130 years, we bring everyone together with delicious heart-warming food. Our tasty and succulent meat-free range is packed full of flavour that everyone will enjoy.

