Richmond 8 Meat Free Vegan Sage & Onion Flavour Sausages 304g

Richmond 8 Meat Free Vegan Sage & Onion Flavour Sausages 304g

£2.70

£8.88/kg

Vegan

Guideline Daily Amounts

2 Sausages (76g), as sold, contain
Energy
457kJ
109kcal
5%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 601kJ/144kcal

Flavour Sausages made with Rehydrated Textured Soya and Wheat Protein
Loved by the whole family for over 130 years, we bring everyone together with delicious heart-warming food.Our tasty and succulent meat-free range is packed full of flavour that everyone will enjoy.
Packaged in a protective atmosphere.Richmond is a registered trademark.
High in ProteinSuitable for vegans
Pack size: 304G
High in Protein

Ingredients

Water, Rehydrated Textured Soya and Wheat Protein (16%) (Water, Soya Protein, Wheat Protein, Salt, Soya Bean Oil, Natural Flavouring), Rusk (Wheat), Coconut Oil, Soya Protein, Wheat Starch, Stabilisers: Methyl Cellulose, Sodium Alginate, Potato Fibre, Herbs: Sage (1%), Parsley, Rosemary, Flavourings, Salt, Natural Flavourings, Yeast Extracts, Onion Powder (1%), Colouring Foods: Beetroot, Safflower, Black Pepper Extract, Ginger Extract, Nutmeg Extract, Spices

Allergy Information

or allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

This pack contains 4 servings

Net Contents

304g ℮

