Fanta Zero Sugar Watermelon 8 X 330Ml
Product Description
- Sparkling Low Calorie Watermelon Fruit Drink with Sweeteners
- Contains natural flavourings
- Contains added preservatives
- Contains GM protein
- Contains intense sweeteners
- Zero sugar (contains naturally occuring sugars)
- Made with Fruit Juice
- Natural Flavours
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Suitable for vegans
- Pack size: 2640ML
- Zero sugar
Information
Ingredients
Carbonated Water, Fruit Juices from Concentrate 3.9% (Watermelon 2.9%, Lemon 1%), Acids (Citric Acid, Malic Acid), Vegetable and Fruit Concentrates (Sweet Potato, Safflower, Carrot, Cherry), Natural Watermelon Flavour with other Natural Flavourings, Sweeteners (Acesulfame-K, Aspartame, Sucralose), Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrates), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Stabilisers (Acacia Gum, Glycerol Esters of Wood Rosins)
Allergy Information
- Free From: Barley, Celery, Cereals Containing Gluten, Crustaceans, Eggs, Fish, Lupin, Milk, Molluscs, Mustard, Nuts, Oats, Peanuts, Rye, Sesame, Soya, Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites, Wheat
Storage
Store cool and dry
Preparation and Usage
- Best served chilled
Additives
- Contains Genetically Modified Ingredients
- Contains Sweeteners
Warnings
- Contains a Source of Phenylalanine.
Name and address
- CCEP GB,
- UB8 1EZ.
- ROI: Coca-Cola HBC Ireland Limited,
- Dublin,
- D11 HY68.
Return to
- CCEP GB,
- UB8 1EZ.
- ROI: Coca-Cola HBC Ireland Limited,
- Dublin,
- D11 HY68.
- GB: 0800 227711
- ROI: 1 800 317318
- Coca-Cola.co.uk
Net Contents
8 x 330ml
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|100 ml
|330 ml (%*)
|Energy
|8 kJ
|26 kJ (0%)
|-
|2 kcal
|7 kcal (0%)
|Fat
|0 g
|0 g (0%)
|of which saturates
|0 g
|0 g (0%)
|Carbohydrate
|0.3 g
|1.0 g (0%)
|of which sugars
|0.3 g
|1.0 g (1%)
|Protein
|0 g
|0 g (0%)
|Salt
|0.02 g
|0.07 g (1%)
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/ 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
Safety information
