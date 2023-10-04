Lynx Ice Chill Gym Collection Gift Set

So, it’s gift-giving time again. The age-old question: ‘What will I get him?’ Relax. The answer’s simple. Time to take the guesswork out of getting it right and grab the LYNX Ice Chill Gym Collection Gift Set. Son, brother, husband, dad, uncle, cousin... whoever he is, whatever the occasion, there’ll be no fake happiness when he unwraps this bad boy. Trust us. Teaming full-size LYNX Ice Chill Body Wash, Body Spray and Anti-Perspirant Deodorant together, this set of gifts for him will up his fragrance game with the refreshing, zesty scent of iced mint and lemon that sets the senses tingling. The body wash is a triple threat that dispels odour, leaving him to decide how to play his 12 hours of freshness. Plus, it contains 100% plant-based moisturisers for naturally soft skin. The body spray deodorant has got him covered with its 48-hour high-definition fragrance. Our revolutionary dual-action technology fights odour-causing bacteria to help him bust odour and smell incredible for 48 hours. Developed using our unique pro-scent technology, the anti-perspirant deodorant guarantees up to 72 hours of dryness and freshness, protecting against wetness and body odour before they even start. The gift set comes complete with a LYNX water bottle and a perfectly sized gym towel to help him stay hydrated and fresh at the gym or on the go. Packaged and ready to gift in a box, these gifts for him will help him stay at the top of his game and have the confidence to be the best version of the only thing he can be: himself.

The LYNX Ice Chill Gym Collection Gift Set includes three gifts for him: LYNX Ice Chill Body Wash 225 ml, Body Spray 150 ml and Anti-Perspirant Deodorant 150 ml The gift set is complemented by two gym essentials: a LYNX towel and a handy water bottle The body wash works as a hair, body and face wash that delivers the perfect amount of zing with a cooling mint and zesty lemon scent The body spray with dual-action odour-busting zinc technology gives him 48 hours of odour protection, keeping him smelling awesome and feeling chill, all day The anti-perspirant deodorant spray gives him 72-hour protection against sweat and body odour These gifts for men are perfect for any occasion — the ultimate Father’s Day present, secret Santa surprise or all-year-round gift winner

Ingredients

LYNX ICE CHILL BODYWASH 225ML Ingredients: Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Glycerin, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Sodium Chloride, Parfum, Sodium Benzoate, Citric Acid, Menthol, Lactic Acid, Disodium EDTA, PPG-6, Lippia Citriodora Flower/Leaf/Stem Water, Saccharide Isomerate, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene, Linalool, CI 19140, CI 42090. LYNX ICE CHILL BODYSPRAY 150ML Ingredients: Alcohol Denat., Butane, Isobutane, Propane, Parfum, Zinc Neodecanoate, Isopropyl Myristate, Citral, Citronellol, Coumarin, Geraniol, Limonene, Linalool. LYNX ICE CHILL ANTIPERSPIRANT 150ML Ingredients: Butane, Isobutane, Propane, PPG-14 Butyl Ether, Aluminum Sesquichlorohydrate, Cyclopentasiloxane, Parfum, Glycine, Helianthus Annuus Seed Oil, C12-15 Alkyl Benzoate, Disteardimonium Hectorite, Calcium Chloride, Octyldodecanol, BHT, Propylene Carbonate, Dimethiconol, Citral, Coumarin, Geraniol, Limonene, Linalool

Produce of

United Kingdom

Net Contents

3 x 1 ℮