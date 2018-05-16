We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

The Natural Confectionery Company Jelly Snakes 130G

No ratings yetWrite a review
The Natural Confectionery Company Jelly Snakes 130G
£1.25
£NaN/null

Each 3 sweets (26.4g) serving contains

Energy
365kJ
86kcal
4%of the reference intake
Fat
<0.1g

-

<1%of the reference intake
Saturates
<0.1g

-

<1%of the reference intake
Sugars
16g

-

18%of the reference intake
Salt
<0.01g

-

<1%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1384 kJ

Product Description

  • Fruit flavoured gums.
  • BeTreatwise.net
  • Proudly made with no artificial colours and no artificial flavours so dig in & have some fun!
  • Raspberry flavour
  • Blackcurrant flavour
  • Orange flavour
  • No Artificial Colours
  • No Artificial Flavours
  • Pack size: 130G

Information

Ingredients

Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Water, Starch, Gelatine, Acid (Citric Acid), Coconut Oil, Colours (Anthocyanins, Paprika Extract, Curcumin), Natural Flavourings, Natural Lemon Flavouring with other Natural Flavourings, Natural Orange Flavouring, Glazing Agent (Carnauba Wax)

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Number of uses

4 - 5 portions per bag

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Name and address

  • Mondelez UK,
  • PO Box 7008,
  • Birmingham,
  • B30 2PT.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Malahide Road,

Return to

  • We are passionate about our great quality products from The Natural Confectionery Company. Not completely satisfied?
  • Please contact us:
  • Freephone 0800 818181 (UK only),
  • Mondelez UK,
  • PO Box 7008,
  • Birmingham,
  • B30 2PT.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Freephone 1-800 678708,
  • Malahide Road,
  • Coolock,
  • Dublin 5.

Net Contents

130g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer 3 Sweets (26.4 g)*Reference Intakes
Energy1384 kJ365 kJ8400 kJ /
-326 kcal86 kcal2000 kcal
Fat0.2 g< 0.1 g70 g
of which Saturates0.2 g< 0.1 g20 g
Carbohydrate77 g20 g260 g
of which Sugars61 g16 g90 g
Protein3.1 g0.8 g50 g
Salt0.04 g< 0.01 g6 g
4 - 5 portions per bag---
*% reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)---
Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

