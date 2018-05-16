New
The Natural Confectionery Company Jelly Snakes 130G
Each 3 sweets (26.4g) serving contains
- Energy
- 365kJ
-
- 86kcal
- 4%of the reference intake
- Fat
- <0.1g
- <1%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- <0.1g
- <1%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 16g
- 18%of the reference intake
- Salt
- <0.01g
- <1%of the reference intake
-
-
-
-
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1384 kJ
Product Description
- Fruit flavoured gums.
- BeTreatwise.net
- Proudly made with no artificial colours and no artificial flavours so dig in & have some fun!
- Raspberry flavour
- Blackcurrant flavour
- Orange flavour
- No Artificial Colours
- No Artificial Flavours
- Pack size: 130G
Information
Ingredients
Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Water, Starch, Gelatine, Acid (Citric Acid), Coconut Oil, Colours (Anthocyanins, Paprika Extract, Curcumin), Natural Flavourings, Natural Lemon Flavouring with other Natural Flavourings, Natural Orange Flavouring, Glazing Agent (Carnauba Wax)
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.
Number of uses
4 - 5 portions per bag
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
Name and address
- Mondelez UK,
- PO Box 7008,
- Birmingham,
- B30 2PT.
- Mondelez Ireland,
- Malahide Road,
Return to
- We are passionate about our great quality products from The Natural Confectionery Company. Not completely satisfied?
- Please contact us:
- Freephone 0800 818181 (UK only),
- Mondelez UK,
- PO Box 7008,
- Birmingham,
- B30 2PT.
- Mondelez Ireland,
- Freephone 1-800 678708,
- Malahide Road,
- Coolock,
- Dublin 5.
Net Contents
130g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|Per 3 Sweets (26.4 g)
|*Reference Intakes
|Energy
|1384 kJ
|365 kJ
|8400 kJ /
|-
|326 kcal
|86 kcal
|2000 kcal
|Fat
|0.2 g
|< 0.1 g
|70 g
|of which Saturates
|0.2 g
|< 0.1 g
|20 g
|Carbohydrate
|77 g
|20 g
|260 g
|of which Sugars
|61 g
|16 g
|90 g
|Protein
|3.1 g
|0.8 g
|50 g
|Salt
|0.04 g
|< 0.01 g
|6 g
|4 - 5 portions per bag
|-
|-
|-
|*% reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
