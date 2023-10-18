We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Hanx Water Based Lubricant 50ml

Hanx Water Based Lubricant 50ml

£15.00

£30.00/100ml

Vegan

Hanx Water Based Lubricant 50ml Join the conversation hanxofficial.com
Hi, we're Hanx. We're here to tackle taboos about our bodies and what we get up to between the sheets. Let's get it on.
GentleNaturalApproved by doctorsSustainableFree from nastiesGood times are comingSuitable for vegans
Pack size: 50ML

Ingredients

Aqua, Hydroxyethylcellulose, Propylene Glycol, Citric Acid, Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Benzoate

Net Contents

50ml

Preparation and Usage

Apply a generous amount of Hanx lubricant for enhanced pleasure, anywhere on your body. Reapply as desired. This product is compatible with natural rubber latex condoms and sex toys.

