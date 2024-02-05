Graze Lively Lemon Oat Boosts 50g

Lemon flavoured wholegrain oat flapjack topped with a yoghurt drizzle

Lemon flavoured wholegrain oat flapjack topped with a yoghurt drizzle Great with: A morning coffee to set you up for a busy day, or on its own as a tasty treat when you're out and about!

RSPO™ - Certified Sustainable Palm Oil, 9-1785-16-100-00, www.rspo.org FSC - FSC® Mix, Packaging, FSC® C021323 © We'd know this pack anywhere. Copyright nature delivered.

With Natural Energy For the Grazers, Movers and Shakers Nothing artificial High in fibre Suitable for vegetarians

Pack size: 50G

Manganese contributes to normal energy-yielding metabolism

High in fibre

Ingredients

Oats (44%), Chicory Root Fibre, Vegetable Oils (Rapeseed, Palm**), Golden Syrup, Liquid Sugar, Humectant: Glycerine, Whole Milk Powder, Vegetable Fats (Palm**, Palm Kernel**, Shea), Soluble Corn Fibre, Sugar, Demerara Sugar, Potato Starch, Emulsifier: Lecithins (Soya), Sea Salt, Natural Lemon Flavouring, Citrus Fibre, Yoghurt Powder (Milk) (0.2%), Sweet Whey Powder (Milk), Stabiliser: Xanthan Gum, Molasses, Natural Flavouring, **Contains Certified Sustainable Palm Oil

Allergy Information

All our food is packed in the same place so may contain Eggs, Peanuts, Nuts, Mustard, Sesame and other Cereals containing Gluten. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Net Contents

50g ℮