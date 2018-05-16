New
Lotus Biscoff White Mini Ice Cream Sticks 6 X 60Ml
Product Description
- 41% Dairy Caramelised Biscuits Ice Cream, Covered with 20% Caramelised Biscuit Spread and 35% White Chocolate with 4% Caramelised Biscuit Pieces
- With Belgian Chocolate
- With Dairy Cream
- Pack size: 360ML
Information
Ingredients
White Chocolate (Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Whey Powder (Milk), Milk Fat, Skimmed Milk Powder, Coconut Oil, Emulsifiers (Lecithins, Polyglycerol Polyricinoleate), Natural Vanilla Flavouring), Skimmed Milk, Caramelised Biscuits (Wheat Flour, Sugar, Vegetable Oils (Palm*, Rapeseed), Candy Sugar Syrup, Raising Agent (Sodium Hydrogen Carbonate), Soya Flour, Salt, Cinnamon), Cream 10%, Rapeseed Oil, Sugar, Glucose Fructose Syrup, Whey Protein Concentrate (Milk), Emulsifiers (Lecithins (Soya), Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Stabilisers (Locust Bean Gum, Guar Gum), Acid (Citric Acid), *Palm Oil from Sustainable and Certified Plantations
Allergy Information
- May contain traces of: Nuts.
Storage
Keep frozen at -18°C or cooler. Important: if food has thawed, do not refreeze.
Importer address
- Lotus Bakeries UK,
- 3000 Manchester Business Park,
- Aviator Way,
- M22 5TG,
- Manchester,
- UK.
Return to
- Lotus Bakeries UK,
- 3000 Manchester Business Park,
- Aviator Way,
- M22 5TG,
- Manchester,
- UK.
Net Contents
6 x 60ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|100g
|1 ministick = 60ml (46g)
|%**
|Energy
|1850 kJ/444 kcal
|852 kJ/205 kcal
|10
|Fat
|30g
|14g
|20
|of which saturates
|14g
|6,4g
|32
|Carbohydrate
|40g
|18g
|7
|of which sugars
|34g
|16g
|18
|Fibre
|0,3g
|0,1g
|Protein
|3,4g
|1,6g
|3
|Salt
|0,40g
|0,18g
|3
|**= Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/2 000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2023
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.