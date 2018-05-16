We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Lotus Biscoff White Mini Ice Cream Sticks 6 X 60Ml

Lotus Biscoff White Mini Ice Cream Sticks 6 X 60Ml
£4.00
£1.11/100ml

Product Description

  • 41% Dairy Caramelised Biscuits Ice Cream, Covered with 20% Caramelised Biscuit Spread and 35% White Chocolate with 4% Caramelised Biscuit Pieces
  • With Belgian Chocolate
  • With Dairy Cream
  • Pack size: 360ML

Information

Ingredients

White Chocolate (Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Whey Powder (Milk), Milk Fat, Skimmed Milk Powder, Coconut Oil, Emulsifiers (Lecithins, Polyglycerol Polyricinoleate), Natural Vanilla Flavouring), Skimmed Milk, Caramelised Biscuits (Wheat Flour, Sugar, Vegetable Oils (Palm*, Rapeseed), Candy Sugar Syrup, Raising Agent (Sodium Hydrogen Carbonate), Soya Flour, Salt, Cinnamon), Cream 10%, Rapeseed Oil, Sugar, Glucose Fructose Syrup, Whey Protein Concentrate (Milk), Emulsifiers (Lecithins (Soya), Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Stabilisers (Locust Bean Gum, Guar Gum), Acid (Citric Acid), *Palm Oil from Sustainable and Certified Plantations

Allergy Information

  • May contain traces of: Nuts.

Storage

Keep frozen at -18°C or cooler. Important: if food has thawed, do not refreeze.

Importer address

  • Lotus Bakeries UK,
  • 3000 Manchester Business Park,
  • Aviator Way,
  • M22 5TG,
  • Manchester,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Lotus Bakeries UK,
  • 3000 Manchester Business Park,
  • Aviator Way,
  • M22 5TG,
  • Manchester,
  • UK.

Net Contents

6 x 60ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100g1 ministick = 60ml (46g)%**
Energy1850 kJ/444 kcal852 kJ/205 kcal10
Fat30g14g20
of which saturates14g6,4g32
Carbohydrate40g18g7
of which sugars34g16g18
Fibre0,3g0,1g
Protein3,4g1,6g3
Salt0,40g0,18g3
**= Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/2 000 kcal)---
