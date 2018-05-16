New
Perfect Ted Green Tea Pineapple Yuzu 4X250ml
Product Description
- Sparkling drink with fruit juice, matcha, green tea extract and natural flavourings
- 1% for the Planet
- Tastes like "tropical pineapple and citrus"
- Feels like "energy without the crash"
- Powered by matcha green tea, backed by science and only 17kcals
- Better Focus*
- *caffeine helps to increase alertness & improve concentration
- Thanks for spreading the matcha love, The Founders
- Equal Caffeine to 1 Coffee
- Lightly Sparkling
- As Seen on Dragon's Den
- 0g Added Sugar
- 80mg Caffeine
- Plant Based
- Natural Ingredients
- Take us back to your place
- All Day Energy
- Kind to your mind
- Gluten Free
- Suitable for Vegans
- Pack size: 1000ML
Information
Ingredients
Sparkling Water, Pineapple Juice from Concentrate, Yuzu Juice, Organic Ceremonial Grade Matcha, Green Tea Extract, Natural Flavourings
Storage
For best before, see base of can.
Warnings
- High caffeine content (32mg/100ml). Not recommended for children or pregnant/breastfeeding women. Consume moderately.
Name and address
- Made Beverages Ltd.,
- 233 Regents Park Rd,
- London,
- N3 3LF,
- UK.
Return to
Net Contents
4 x 250ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|(per 100ml)
|Energy
|30kJ/7kcal
|Fat
|0g
|of which saturates
|0g
|Carbohydrates
|1.5g
|of which sugars
|1.1g
|Protein
|0.1g
|Salt
|<0.01g
Safety information
