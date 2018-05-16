We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

date 2018-05-16

Perfect Ted Green Tea Pineapple Yuzu 4X250ml

Perfect Ted Green Tea Pineapple Yuzu 4X250ml
£6.00
£0.60/100ml

Product Description

  • Sparkling drink with fruit juice, matcha, green tea extract and natural flavourings
  • 1% for the Planet
  • Tastes like "tropical pineapple and citrus"
  • Feels like "energy without the crash"
  • Powered by matcha green tea, backed by science and only 17kcals
  • Better Focus*
  • *caffeine helps to increase alertness & improve concentration
  • Thanks for spreading the matcha love, The Founders
  • Equal Caffeine to 1 Coffee
  • Lightly Sparkling
  • As Seen on Dragon's Den
  • 0g Added Sugar
  • 80mg Caffeine
  • Plant Based
  • Natural Ingredients
  • Take us back to your place
  • All Day Energy
  • Kind to your mind
  • Gluten Free
  • Suitable for Vegans
  • Pack size: 1000ML

Information

Ingredients

Sparkling Water, Pineapple Juice from Concentrate, Yuzu Juice, Organic Ceremonial Grade Matcha, Green Tea Extract, Natural Flavourings

Storage

For best before, see base of can.

Warnings

  High caffeine content (32mg/100ml). Not recommended for children or pregnant/breastfeeding women. Consume moderately.

Name and address

  • Made Beverages Ltd.,
  • 233 Regents Park Rd,
  • London,
  • N3 3LF,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Made Beverages Ltd.,
  • 233 Regents Park Rd,
  • London,
  • N3 3LF,
  • UK.

Net Contents

4 x 250ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values(per 100ml)
Energy30kJ/7kcal
Fat0g
of which saturates0g
Carbohydrates1.5g
of which sugars1.1g
Protein0.1g
Salt<0.01g

Safety information

High caffeine content (32mg/100ml). Not recommended for children or pregnant/breastfeeding women. Consume moderately.

