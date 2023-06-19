Vimto Mango & Passion Fruit No Added Sugar 1L

Concentrated low calorie mixed fruit juice drink with flavourings and sweeteners.

Bursting with the real fruitiness of mango and passionfruit and the goodness of vitamins C** and D**. **Vitamin C contributes to the normal function of the immune system. **Vitamin D is needed for normal growth and development of bone in children.

No Added Sugar Source of Vitamins C & D Making water refreshingly different since 1908 Contains naturally occurring fruit sugars Suitable for vegetarians

Pack size: 1L

Ingredients

Water, Mixed Fruit Juices from Concentrate 10% (Apple, Mango, Passion Fruit), Acid (Citric Acid), Stabiliser (Acacia Gum, Coconut Oil), Flavourings, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrate), Sweeteners (Sucralose, Acesulfame K), Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Benzoate), Vitamin C, Colour (Beta Carotene), Vitamin D

Number of uses

20 Servings

Net Contents

1l ℮

Preparation and Usage

Dilute 1 part Vimto awesomeness... ...with 4 parts water Add more water for toddlers

