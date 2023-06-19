We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Vimto Mango & Passion Fruit No Added Sugar 1L

Vimto Mango & Passion Fruit No Added Sugar 1L

£1.85

£0.18/100ml

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

Per 250ml:
Energy
18kJ
4kcal
<1%of the reference intake
Fat
0g

-

0%of the reference intake
Saturates
0g

-

0%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.5g

-

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.05g

-

1%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 7kJ/2kcal

Concentrated low calorie mixed fruit juice drink with flavourings and sweeteners.
Bursting with the real fruitiness of mango and passionfruit and the goodness of vitamins C** and D**.**Vitamin C contributes to the normal function of the immune system.**Vitamin D is needed for normal growth and development of bone in children.
Vimto is a Registered Trade Mark of Nichols PLC.
No Added SugarSource of Vitamins C & DMaking water refreshingly different since 1908Contains naturally occurring fruit sugarsSuitable for vegetarians
Pack size: 1L
Vitamin C contributes to the normal function of the immune systemVitamin D is needed for normal growth and development of bone in children
No Added SugarSource of Vitamins C & D

Ingredients

Water, Mixed Fruit Juices from Concentrate 10% (Apple, Mango, Passion Fruit), Acid (Citric Acid), Stabiliser (Acacia Gum, Coconut Oil), Flavourings, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrate), Sweeteners (Sucralose, Acesulfame K), Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Benzoate), Vitamin C, Colour (Beta Carotene), Vitamin D

Number of uses

20 Servings

Net Contents

1l ℮

Preparation and Usage

Dilute 1 part Vimto awesomeness......with 4 parts waterAdd more water for toddlers

Additives

Contains Sweeteners

