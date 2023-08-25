Garnier Skin Active Vitamin C Night Serum 30ml

Proven Effectiveness: This serum is proven to have efficacy on boosting skin's radiance, reducing appearance of fine lines & dark spots & improving appearance of uneven skin tone & texture. Pure Vitamin C: A potent active from natural origin, in its purest form, an antioxidant ingredient known to fight dullness and boost glow. Hyaluronic Acid: A well-known active that helps to intensely hydrate & smooth skin and can hold up to 1000x its weight in water. Leaping Bunny Approved: All Garnier products globally are officially approved by Cruelty Free International under the Leaping Bunny Programme, the leading organisation working to end animal testing worldwide. Our 1st targeted night serum enriched with our highest concentration of 10% [Pure Vitamin C] + [Hyaluronic Acid] to reduce the appearance of pigmentation marks, improve skin's complexion, & visibly brighten dull skin at night when skin is most receptive. Wake up to brighter, smooth & rested-looking skin! Proven Effectiveness: - Skin looks smoother, suppler, revitalised & rested. - Skin looks brighter & healthier, and its overall appearance is improved. - Boosts skin radiance, reduces the appearance of fine lines & dark spots, improves skin tone evenness & skin smoothness. The Science Behind This Serum: After 3 years of scientific research, our labs achieved a real breakthrough, our highest concentration of 10% Pure Vitamin C from natural origin in a stabilised minimalistic formula. A Serum for All of Us: Our product is designed to fit all skin types and tones and is dermatologically tested.

Dermatologically Tested: Our product is designed to fit all skin types and tones

Pack size: 30ML

Ingredients

Aqua / Water, Ascorbic Acid, Pentylene Glycol, Glycerin, Sodium Hydroxide, Hydroxyacetophenone, Salicylic Acid, Caprylyl Glycol, Caprylyl / Capryl Glucoside, Polyquaternium-67, Adenosine, Trisodium Ethylenediamine Disuccinate, Sodium Hyaluronate, Linalool, Limonene, Geraniol, Parfum / Fragrance

Net Contents

30ml

Preparation and Usage