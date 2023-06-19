We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Discos Salt & Vinegar Flavour Crisps 86G

Discos Salt & Vinegar Flavour Crisps 86G

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

Each 30g serving contains
Energy
656kJ
157kcal
8%of the reference intake
Fat
9.0g

high

13%of the reference intake
Saturates
1.7g

high

9%of the reference intake
Sugars
<0.5g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.63g

high

11%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2187kJ

Salt & Vinegar Flavour Wheat SnackSnacks can be enjoyed as part of a balanced diet and healthy lifestyle, including regular exercise.
® Registered Trade Mark
Great for SharingNo MSGNo artificial coloursNo artificial flavoursSuitable for Vegetarians
Pack size: 86G

Ingredients

Wheat Starch, Dried Potato, Sunflower Oil, Wheat Flour (with Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Salt & Vinegar Flavour [Natural Flavouring, Rice Flour, Salt, Acids: Citric Acid, Malic Acid; Dried Barley Malt Vinegar Extract, Dried Yeast Extract], Emulsifier: Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids

Allergy Information

Also may contain Milk. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

2 - 3 servings per pack

Net Contents

86g ℮

Additives

Free From Artificial ColoursFree From Artificial FlavoursFree From MSG (Glutamate)

