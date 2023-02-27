Clubcard Price
Malibu Sparkling Strawberry Daquiri Cocktail 250Ml
Product Description
- Strawberry and lime flavour carbonated mixed drink with white rum.
- Malibu Strawberry Daiquiri sparkling pre-mixed cocktail can
- Malibu Strawberry Daiquiri is a refreshing and fruity cocktail. Berry red, with expertly mixed flavours of fresh, juicy strawberries, zesty lime and distinctive white rum.
- A convenient and sparkling cocktail made with Malibu Rum. Perfect for sundowners, park picnics and BBQs. Recreate those holiday feels all year round and introduce a bit of sunshine to your drink! Just chill, open and enjoy.
- It all began in London 1978, when a leading spirits industry entrepreneur was introduced to a light, coconut-flavored rum drink by a friend who had brought it back from a trip to South Africa.
- It was called Coco Rico and they were amazed by its rich flavors and unique taste. The potential was clear - it tasted like summer in a bottle and it needed to be brought to the wider world. Coco Rico soon became Malibu, and so the sunshine story began...
- Over 40 years later, Malibu is one of the world's leading flavored spirits brands, used in iconic cocktails such as the Piña Colada and the Daiquiri.
- Suitable for Vegans
- This sparkling Strawberry Daiquiri is the perfect gift for any special occasion. Berry red, fruity and refreshing it makes a great present for Valentine's Day, anniversaries, Mother's Day or Christmas.
- Pack size: 25CL