Clubcard Price

Malibu Sparkling Strawberry Daquiri Cocktail 250Ml

image 1 of Malibu Sparkling Strawberry Daquiri Cocktail 250Ml
£2.25
£9.00/litre

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Strawberry and lime flavour carbonated mixed drink with white rum.
  • Malibu Strawberry Daiquiri sparkling pre-mixed cocktail can
  • Malibu Strawberry Daiquiri is a refreshing and fruity cocktail. Berry red, with expertly mixed flavours of fresh, juicy strawberries, zesty lime and distinctive white rum.
  • A convenient and sparkling cocktail made with Malibu Rum. Perfect for sundowners, park picnics and BBQs. Recreate those holiday feels all year round and introduce a bit of sunshine to your drink! Just chill, open and enjoy.
  • It all began in London 1978, when a leading spirits industry entrepreneur was introduced to a light, coconut-flavored rum drink by a friend who had brought it back from a trip to South Africa.
  • It was called Coco Rico and they were amazed by its rich flavors and unique taste. The potential was clear - it tasted like summer in a bottle and it needed to be brought to the wider world. Coco Rico soon became Malibu, and so the sunshine story began...
  • Over 40 years later, Malibu is one of the world's leading flavored spirits brands, used in iconic cocktails such as the Piña Colada and the Daiquiri.
  • Suitable for Vegans
  • This sparkling Strawberry Daiquiri is the perfect gift for any special occasion. Berry red, fruity and refreshing it makes a great present for Valentine's Day, anniversaries, Mother's Day or Christmas.
  • Pack size: 25CL

Information