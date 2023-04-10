Tesco Finest Chicken Shawarma Empanadas 200G
Typical values per 100g: Energy 866kJ / 205kcal
Product Description
- Yogurt enriched dough filled with marinated chicken in a spicy sauce.
- Slow cooked British chicken in a spicy Shawarma sauce wrapped in a light paprika and oregano pastry. Summer Edition
- Pack size: 200G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Marinated Chicken (22%) [Chicken Thigh, Water, Salt, Cornflour, Lemon Juice], Low Fat Natural Yogurt (Milk), Tomato, Onion, Skimmed Milk Solids, Rapeseed Oil, Paprika, Cornflour, Oregano, Garlic Purée, Salt, Coriander, Lemon Juice, Yeast Extract, Wheat Protein, Cumin, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Smoked Paprika, White Wine Vinegar, Tomato Paste, Palm Oil, Cumin Powder, Allspice, Nutmeg, Cinnamon Extract, Garlic Extract, Ginger Extract, Cardamom Extract, Cayenne Pepper Extract, Turmeric Extract, Garlic Powder, Black Pepper, Coriander Seed, Rosemary Oil, Onion Oil.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: HEATING INSTRUCTIONS Can be eaten hot or cold. 190ºC/Fan 170ºC/Gas 5 8 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 1 minute.
Oven from frozen
Instructions: 190ºC/Fan 170ºC/Gas 5 11 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 1 minute.
Microwave
Instructions: For best results microwave heat.
900W/800W 1 mins 30 secs/1 mins 40 secs.
Place the empanadas on a microwavable plate. Heat on full powder for 1 minute 30 seconds (900W)/1 minute 40 seconds (800W). Allow to stand for 1 minute.
Microwave from frozen
Instructions: 900W/800W 2 mins/2 mins 30 secs
Place the empanadas on a microwavable plate. Heat on full powder for 2 minutes (900W)/2 minutes 30 seconds (800W). Allow to stand for 1 minute.
Produce of
Made using British chicken.
Number of uses
5 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd., Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA, U.K. Freephone 0800 50 55 55 www.tesco.com / Tesco Ireland Ltd., Gresham House, Marine Road, Dun Laoghaire, Co. Dublin. Freephone 1800 248 123 www.tesco.ie
Net Contents
200g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One empanada (40g)
|Energy
|866kJ / 205kcal
|346kJ / 82kcal
|Fat
|3.5g
|1.4g
|Saturates
|0.8g
|0.3g
|Carbohydrate
|30.6g
|12.2g
|Sugars
|3.6g
|1.5g
|Fibre
|2.5g
|1.0g
|Protein
|11.6g
|4.6g
|Salt
|0.85g
|0.34g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Safety information
