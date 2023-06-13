We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Finest 2 White Chocolate Raspberry & Pistachio Cheesecakes 150G

5(1)
£3.50

£2.33/100g

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

One cheesecake
Energy
1137kJ
273kcal
14%of the reference intake
Fat
17.4g

high

25%of the reference intake
Saturates
10.2g

high

51%of the reference intake
Sugars
16.3g

medium

18%of the reference intake
Salt
0.22g

low

4%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1515kJ / 364kcal

White chocolate cheesecake filled with raspberry sauce on a biscuit base, topped with nibbed pistachio nuts, freeze dried raspberry pieces, and sweet glaze.
Summer Edition Silky white chocolate cheesecake filled with hand piped raspberry sauce
Pack size: 150G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk) (29%), Sugar, Whipping Cream (Milk), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Yogurt (Milk), White Chocolate (5%) [Sugar, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Butter, Dried Skimmed Milk, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Pasteurised Egg, Butteroil (Milk), Raspberry (3.5%), Water, Wholemeal Wheat Flour, Cornflour, Raspberry Purée, Invert Sugar Syrup, Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Nibbed Pistachio Nuts, Glucose Syrup, Salt Raising Agents (Ammonium Hydrogen Carbonate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Freeze Dried Raspberries, Gelling Agent (Amidated Pectin), Lemon Concentrate, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Colour (Anthocyanins).

Allergy Information

May contain peanuts and other nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Net Contents

150g

